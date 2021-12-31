BigSur Wealth Management LLC Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Blackstone Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp, Palantir Technologies Inc

New Purchases: VBR, AXP, PSTH, NEM, F, CLF, ET, OIH, DHI, PG, TT, GSK,

VBR, AXP, PSTH, NEM, F, CLF, ET, OIH, DHI, PG, TT, GSK, Added Positions: PYPL, BX, MCHI, CPER, IWD, AMZN, BMY, DIS, BRK.B, XLE, XLF, XLI, IYJ, XLB, GS, PANW, FB, UNH, MCD, IPOF, TEF,

PYPL, BX, MCHI, CPER, IWD, AMZN, BMY, DIS, BRK.B, XLE, XLF, XLI, IYJ, XLB, GS, PANW, FB, UNH, MCD, IPOF, TEF, Reduced Positions: MSFT, SPY, PLTR, VZ, RPV, HD, EWG, BABA, UNP, LIN,

MSFT, SPY, PLTR, VZ, RPV, HD, EWG, BABA, UNP, LIN, Sold Out: INTC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Blackstone Inc, iShares MSCI China ETF, United States Copper Index Fund, sells Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp, Palantir Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BigSur Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, BigSur Wealth Management LLC owns 134 stocks with a total value of $256 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BigSur Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bigsur+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 67,444 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 33 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 39,500 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 151,525 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 35,200 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $170.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 17,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $186.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 36,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 775.30%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $123.031600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 23,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 34.29%. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $129.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 44,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF by 160.44%. The purchase prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79. The stock is now traded at around $61.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 35,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in United States Copper Index Fund by 100.14%. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $29.04, with an estimated average price of $26.77. The stock is now traded at around $27.126800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 75,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.57%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $164.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 20,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 31.91%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3181.903500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.