BigSur Wealth Management LLC Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Blackstone Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp, Palantir Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: VBR, AXP, PSTH, NEM, F, CLF, ET, OIH, DHI, PG, TT, GSK,
- Added Positions: PYPL, BX, MCHI, CPER, IWD, AMZN, BMY, DIS, BRK.B, XLE, XLF, XLI, IYJ, XLB, GS, PANW, FB, UNH, MCD, IPOF, TEF,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, SPY, PLTR, VZ, RPV, HD, EWG, BABA, UNP, LIN,
- Sold Out: INTC,
For the details of BigSur Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bigsur+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BigSur Wealth Management LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 67,444 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 33 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 39,500 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 151,525 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio.
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 35,200 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio.
BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $170.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 17,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $186.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 36,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 775.30%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $123.031600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 23,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Blackstone Inc (BX)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 34.29%. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $129.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 44,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF by 160.44%. The purchase prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79. The stock is now traded at around $61.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 35,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: United States Copper Index Fund (CPER)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in United States Copper Index Fund by 100.14%. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $29.04, with an estimated average price of $26.77. The stock is now traded at around $27.126800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 75,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.57%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $164.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 20,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 31.91%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3181.903500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of BigSur Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:
1. BigSur Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BigSur Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BigSur Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BigSur Wealth Management LLC keeps buying