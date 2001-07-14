Symetra Partners with Seattle Kraken, Seattle Storm to Launch "LETS Play" Program with Highline Public Schools

Symetra, the Seattle Kraken and the Seattle Storm have come together to bring ‘LETS Play by Symetra’ to 75 fourth graders at Midway Elementary School in Des Moines, Wash., part of Highline Public Schools. Focused on building Leadership, Equity and Teamwork skills through playing Sports, the program will annually ‘adopt’ a new class and school, engaging students during PE class through activities like Kraken- or Storm-hosted clinics. The 2022 program will wrap in March with a celebration event at Climate Pledge Arena, home to the two teams. Symetra will also make a $1,000 donation to Highline Schools Foundation for every 2021/22 home-game win by the teams.

Pictured (left to right) are Dr. Susan Enfield, superintendent of Highline Public Schools; Seattle Kraken Team Broadcaster Everett "Fitz" Fitzhugh; Seattle Storm Emcee Shellie Hart; Tracy Wort, assistant director of Community Relations at Symetra, along with Midway students. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Together with our partners at the Seattle Storm and Seattle Kraken, we’re excited to collaborate with Highline Public Schools on a program that blends the fun of sports with skills-building lessons that can help set young students up for future success, in school and in life,” said Sharmila Swenson, AVP, Public Affairs. “Midway Elementary is wonderful example of the diverse communities we want to reach with our community programming. Our goal is to offer a unique experience—whether running basketball drills with a former WNBA player or skating onto the ice at Climate Pledge Arena—for lasting impact.”

LET’s Play kicked off on Feb. 3 at Midway Elementary, with Principal Debbie Ellis welcoming radio personality and Seattle Storm Emcee Shellie Hart and Seattle Kraken Team Broadcaster Everett “Fitz” Fitzhugh to a special school assembly. Tracy Wort, assistant director of Community Relations at Symetra, presented district superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield with a check to the Highline Schools Foundation for $11,000—representing $1,000 for each of the Storm’s home wins during the 2021 WNBA season. A second Symetra donation to the foundation will follow at the conclusion of the Kraken’s inaugural season.

“We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with Symetra and the Kraken on the LETS Play program. It is focused on leadership, equity and teamwork, which are principals the Storm deeply believes to be essential for the development of future leaders in our community,” said Nate Silverman, Storm SVP of Corporate Partnerships and Social Responsibility.

“The Seattle Kraken are excited to partner with Symetra, Highline Public schools, and the Seattle Storm to advance our shared commitment of making sports accessible to all youth. We are particularly looking forward to working with the young people in person. Kids need to be active and together this program will be a much-needed bright spot after a challenging time,” said Mari Horita, VP of Community Engagement and Social Impact.

The five-week winter program includes a session on leadership and team building on and off the court/ice, basketball and hockey skills clinics, and Q&As with team players or leaders. Every student will receive a backpack complete with LETS Play t-shirt, water bottle, and Eco-notebook, as well as a box of at-home play-based resources from KidsQuest Children’s Museum.

“We are thrilled to partner with Symetra, the Seattle Storm and Seattle Kraken to bring this athletic and leadership program to our students. Now more than ever, we rely on our community partners to support and inspire our students both in and outside the classroom,” said Dr. Susan Enfield, superintendent, Highline Public Schools.

Symetra is a corporate partner of the Seattle Kraken, Seattle Storm and Climate Pledge Arena.

About Symetra

Symetra Life Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Symetra Financial Corporation, a diversified financial services company based in Bellevue, Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance through a national network of benefit consultants, financial institutions, and independent financial professionals and insurance producers. For more information, visit www.symetra.com.

