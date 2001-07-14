Granite Joint Venture Secures $155 Million Progressive Design Build Project in Utah

Granite ( NYSE:GVA, Financial) announced today that Sand Ridge Constructors, a joint venture of Granite and W.W. Clyde & Co., has been awarded the $16.5 million construction manager portion of the 5600 South Progressive Design Build (PDB) project by the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). The project construction contract is anticipated to be $155 million with Granite taking $93 million of the total (60 percent). The construction manager contract was included in Granite’s 2021 fourth quarter CAP.

Project scope covers the widening from three to five lanes of approximately three miles of 5600 South in Roy, Utah, with work including hot mix asphalt (HMA), utilities, curb-gutter-sidewalk, cast-in-place barrier, and mechanically stabilized earth walls. The project will construct six bridges: one pedestrian bridge, one above grade crossing, two new mainline I-15 interchange bridges, one off-ramp bridge over railroad, and one collector-distributor bridge. The Ogden West Haven HMA plant will supply approximately 85,000 tons of HMA for the project.

“Our relationship with UDOT over the past 25 years has been impeccable,” said Jason Klaumann, Granite’s Utah Region Manager. “We’ve worked extensively with their project teams and built a lot of mutual respect and trust. In addition, it is a win for Granite to secure another large progressive design build (PDB) project as our current PDB, US-89, is winding down.”

The construction manager phase is expected to begin in February 2022, and construction is expected to start in Q2 2023.

About Granite

Celebrating its centennial year, Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite ( NYSE:GVA, Financial) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005172/en/