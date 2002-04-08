Mimecast to Highlight API Integrations and the Power of Together During Free Virtual Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited ( MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, today announced SecOps Virtual 2022, a complimentary virtual conference where security, IT, and compliance leaders will come together to exchange insights, network and learn from leading organizations and industry experts. Mimecast’s robust API integrations are designed to allow organizations to gain greater visibility into their threat landscape, allowing security operations teams to accelerate threat detection and response.



Attendees of SecOps Virtual will learn the challenges of modern-day SecOps and the best practices for tackling them. In addition, industry experts will share knowledge on the value of email intelligence in the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape and how to manage sensitive data. The virtual event will also cover how high-impact API integrations help organizations increase the return on their security investments.

Dmitri Alperovitch, chairman of Silverado Policy Accelerator will serve as the conference’s keynote speaker and engage with attendees during a moderated discussion. Additional sessions with Mimecast integration partners include:

‘Maximizing the value from all your security data’ with CrowdStrike

‘Better Together: Mimecast, Rapid7 & The Ecosystem’ with Rapid7

‘Protection, Detection, and Response’ with Palo Alto Networks

‘The value of email intelligence in an XDR solution’ with Secureworks®

‘Defining and implementing normal Behavioral Analytics’ with Exabeam

‘Managing organizational risk in a cloud dependent world’ with Netskope

All sessions will be made available on-demand to registrants for 90 days following the conference. View the SecOps Virtual 2022 full agenda here.

Supporting Quotes

“The proliferation of ransomware combined with the remote working era is putting an unprecedented amount of pressure on security operations teams,” said Jules Martin, vice president, ecosystem & alliances at Mimecast. “One of the best ways to combat the onslaught without overhauling your technology stack or staff is to leverage pre-built, high-impact API integrations. More than 40% of our enterprise customers use one or more of our pre-built integrations, some as many as five. Join us for SecOps Virtual, where we will cover how to get the most out of integrations to ensure your organization is as protected as possible.”

“In today’s volatile cyber environment, there is not one solution that will solely protect an organization from all types of devastating attacks. That is why we built the Falcon platform to be open and extensible, enabling partners to offer customers integrations like those we have with Mimecast to enhance organizations’ defenses with multi-layered security and all the relevant information needed to avoid a destructive breach,” said Geoff Swaine, vice president of Global Programs, Store and Alliances at CrowdStrike. “We are excited to be part of SecOpsVirtual 2022 and demonstrate with Mimecast how we are delivering customers visibility across their threat landscape and fast search performance to quickly sort through massive volumes of security data, enabling threat hunters to easily identify the telemetry most valuable to more quickly detect and respond to threats.”

"Intelligence sharing is essential when combating advanced cyberthreats," said Nate Smolenski, head of cyber intelligence strategy, Netskope. "To fully understand your organization's risk posture, you need to make security a team sport -- your endpoint security should work in concert with your email security and other security technologies for the most optimized results. We are thrilled to participate in Mimecast's SecOps Virtual 2022. It's a great opportunity to display how teamwork makes us all more secure."

“SecOps Virtual 2022 is a great opportunity for cybersecurity leaders to come together and discuss how we can best equip security operations teams with more efficient threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) workflows,” said Gorka Sadowski, chief strategy officer, Exabeam. “We look forward to sharing the differences between SIEM and open XDR with all attendees – as well as what solutions will benefit their organization most, and why XDR needs to be open, collaborative, and inclusive.”

“Threat actors are constantly innovating, and it is incumbent upon cybersecurity providers to evolve to keep their customers secure and resilient,” said Dmitri Alperovitch, co-founder and chairman of Silverado Policy Accelerator, and keynote speaker for SecOps Virtual 2022. “One way to improve resiliency is for cybersecurity firms to combine forces with their fellow providers for the betterment of the community. It’s great to see Mimecast highlight this great teamwork with SecOps Virtual, and I’m thrilled to be able to participate.”

