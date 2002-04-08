Embark and Knight-Swift Announce Industry-First Truck Transfer Program to Place Embark Technology in the Hands of Knight-Swift Drivers

SAN FRANCISCO and PHOENIX, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embark Trucks, Inc. ( EMBK, “Embark”), a leading developer of autonomous technology for the trucking industry, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (:KNX), one of North America’s largest and most diversified freight transportation companies, today announced the launch of the Truck Transfer Program, intended to give Knight-Swift and its drivers direct access to Embark’s technology. The Truck Transfer Program marks the first public initiative through which a US carrier will directly own and maintain an Embark-equipped truck, and is a major step on the path to eventual purchase and ownership of Embark-equipped trucks by carriers.



To date, Embark and other autonomous developers have operated a testing model in which they own, maintain, and dispatch autonomous trucks, placing their own drivers behind the wheel during hauls for shipper and carrier partners. This configuration has generated valuable early insights into real-world technology performance and how best to integrate Embark-equipped trucks within existing supply chain operations.

The Truck Transfer Program is an industry-first testing configuration that aims to unlock the next level of development necessary for commercialization. It marks the first time that the carrier – Knight-Swift – will own an autonomous truck, maintain and deploy the truck, and place their own driver behind the wheel. This will allow Embark and Knight-Swift to collect detailed driver feedback on the technology’s performance, define how the system will improve driver jobs, and develop procedures and tools that enable Knight-Swift to maintain, inspect, dispatch, and remotely monitor Embark-equipped trucks.

Currently, Knight-Swift and Embark are preparing the truck technology and carrier process flows necessary for the launch of this industry-first program. Embark plans to equip a set of Knight-Swift trucks from the carrier’s slated 2022 OEM deliveries with the Embark Universal Interface. The two companies are also developing workflows to account for truck maintenance, dispatching, and IT integration points, among other things, to ensure seamless integration of Embark technology. Embark plans to deliver the first Embark-equipped trucks to Knight-Swift for use in daily operations by the end of 2022.

The Truck Transfer Program builds on deep collaboration between Embark and Knight-Swift that includes detailed network assessments, tech analyses and evaluations, planning for truck supply, and discussions of driver pain points. Joint work so far has enabled Embark and Knight-Swift to develop a common vision that will be refined and tested through the Truck Transfer Program.

The program will help Knight-Swift determine how best to utilize its limited driver workforce to address the growing demands of the national supply chain, such as when to have drivers haul loads alongside autonomous capacity, when to have drivers team-drive with the Embark Driver, or under what circumstances to have drivers move local hauls to fulfill the last mile. Overall, the program will help define the proper blend of models to apply across the network over time.

Alex Rodrigues, CEO of Embark, and Dave Jackson, CEO of Knight-Swift, will discuss the Truck Transfer Program, the companies’ larger partnership, and the opportunities and hurdles facing the freight industry and autonomous trucking at the Stifel Transportation Conference today at 4:00PM ET.

About Embark Trucks

Embark Trucks, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Embark Technology, Inc. ( EMBK), is an autonomous vehicle company building the software powering autonomous trucks, focused on improving the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the nearly $700 billion a year trucking market. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA since its founding in 2016, Embark is America’s longest-running self-driving truck program. The company partners with some of the largest shippers and carriers in the nation, collectively representing over 35,000 trucks and $22 billion in annual freight spend.

Embark’s mission is to realize a world where consumers pay less for the things they need, drivers stay close to the homes they cherish, and roads are safer for the people we love. To learn more about Embark, visit embarktrucks.com.

About Knight-Swift

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is one of North America's largest and most diversified freight transportation companies, providing multiple truckload transportation and logistics services, as well as LTL services. Knight-Swift uses a nationwide network of business units and terminals in the United States and Mexico to serve customers throughout North America. In addition to operating the country's largest tractor fleet, Knight-Swift also contracts with third-party equipment providers to provide a broad range of truckload services to our customers while creating quality driving jobs for our driving associates and successful business opportunities for independent contractors.

Forward-Looking Statements

