Zebra Technologies Unveils New Portfolio of Easy-to-Deploy Integrated RFID Portals

Zebra+Technologies+Corporation+(NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced a new portfolio of easy-to-deploy and highly accurate Integrated RFID+portals. Zebra’s integrated UHF RFID portals are ideal for asset and workflow management, traceability and compliance applications in a variety of industrial and commercial environments including warehouses, pharmaceutical manufacturing plants and retail backrooms.

Zebra is introducing four new integrated solutions that make it easier and more convenient for businesses and specialized PartnerConnect partners to efficiently deploy RFID in the U.S. and Canada.

The Zebra Transition RFID Portal is used primarily at dock doors to automate and improve the efficiency of previously manual data capture and product flow operations where human intervention and/or manual barcode scanning is required.

The Zebra Wall-Mount RFID Portal is fully enclosed and easily mounts near doorways, storage rooms, and hallways in offices and warehouses to help track a variety of assets such as IT devices, pharmaceutical items, and retail inventory.

Offering a unique form factor designed to automatically read assets traveling down a conveyer, the Zebra Fixed RFID Tunnel can monitor workflow, validate boxed products, and improve shipping accuracy.

Zebra’s Integrated RFID Table uses afixed reader mounted within a custom-built table supporting sorting, packing and compliance workflows for example lab and specimen tracking in healthcare.

“Zebra is expanding the industry’s broadest, field-proven RFID portfolio and providing businesses with unmatched accuracy and interoperability, enabling them to deploy high-performance solutions that anticipate real-world challenges and elevate the performance of every system, device, tag and worker,” said Matt Seltz, General Manager of Location Solutions, Zebra Technologies. “Our new integrated RFID portals will provide organizations with the confidence to know where their assets are any point in time and help increase the accuracy and speed of receiving, put away, consume and resell.”

Zebra’s new integrated RFID portals were designed with front-line users, workplaces, and workflows in mind, building in ease of use, reliability, and ruggedness. Featuring specialized antennas, Zebra’s integrated RFID portals offer superior RFID performance to ensure highly accurate read rates. Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) connections allow easy installation and deployment.

With nearly 20 years of innovation in connected edge technologies, Zebra is a leading provider of location solutions ranging from simple passive RAIN RFID tags on packages to the most complex active tracking of athletes in real time. Zebra Technologies has also been recognized by Gartner®, Inc. as a Leader in their Magic Quadrant™ for Indoor Location Services, Global for the past two years. These accomplishments reflect Zebra’s commitment to turning edge data into business value.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Zebra is introducing a new portfolio of easy-to-deploy integrated UHF RFID portals that will provide better read rates to a variety of industrial and commercial environments including warehouses, pharmaceutical manufacturing plants, retail backrooms and hospitals.

Zebra’s integrated RFID portals include an RFID reader, RF antenna(s) and PoE connections in a single package, making it easy and convenient for businesses and specialized RFID PartnerConnect partners to efficiently deploy at dock doors, on conveyers, near doorways, hallways, storage rooms and on forklifts.

The RFID portals will provide organizations with improved asset visibility, increasing the accuracy and speed of business operations.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 94% of the Fortune 100 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. In 2021, Zebra expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision and antuit.ai. Zebra is #25 on Newsweek’s inaugurallist of America’s Most Loved Workplaces and on Forbes’ list of America’s best employers for the fifth year. Learn more at www.zebra.com+or sign up for news+alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your+Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra+Perspectives.

