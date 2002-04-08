Touchpoint Group Launches Touchpoint.Games for Virtual Game Development

MIAMI, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. ( TGHI), a media and digital technology holding company, today announced the launch of Touchpoint.Games, the Company’s new game division, with an initial focus on aerial esports competitions including the development of VR games for the Company’s AIR RACE subsidiary.



Touchpoint.Games is developing games for popular platforms such as Oculus, Steam, Amazon Luna, Google Play, iOS gaming, and Origin. The games are being built on the leading developer platforms, including Adobe Animate, Unity, Android Studio, Pygame, Unreal Engine, and Pixel Game Maker MV.

The launch of Touchpoint.Games follows the Company’s recently announced partnership with AppSwarm, Corp. ( SWRM) to develop non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem around projects involved in metaverse gaming that hold both virtual and real-life uses. Touchpoint.Games will focus on integrating NFT access passes, digital assets for in-game use, virtual characters, and Play2Earn rewards around their game environments and platforms.

Touchpoint.Games plans to leverage its live AIR RACE event to develop aerial gaming competitions utilizing advanced aerial mobility vehicle assets in virtual games. In addition to its own game development, Touchpoint.Games will explore a growth strategy through game acquisition and development collaborations.

AIR RACE World Championship is a race format originally developed by Red Bull as the Red Bull Air Race. It was founded in 2003 and has hosted 94 championship series races around the globe. It has attracted viewers in 187 countries and has been broadcast to an audience of over 230 million viewers with over 2.3 billion media impressions worldwide in its most recent season. It is the largest live spectator sports event in the world attracting over 1 million spectators to a single air race on multiple occasions in cities such as Porto and Barcelona.

Spencer Christopher, CTO of Touchpoint Group, commented, “Esports is the most viewed competitive entertainment in the world, and the AIR RACE World Championship has set records for in person attendance. It’s the perfect marriage of digital and physical and I am incredibly excited about the opportunity we have right now at Touchpoint. We’ve seen entire economies flourish out of AAA game titles, with marketplaces such as Valves Steam leading the way through their titles like Counter Strike and Dota. As a result, we believe Touchpoint.Games will transform our established Touchpoint Connect platform.”

