Tractor Supply Partners with Software AG Integration Solutions

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has partnered with Software+AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW) to manage customer demand and improve shopping experiences, given the company’s robust digital growth. Tractor Supply uses Software AG’s API and integration solution to enable its customers to connect experiences across the store, mobile and click-and-collect channels. In addition, Software AG's solutions boosts operational excellence by connecting the supply chain from supplier to customer.

Tractor Supply stores provide a one-stop shop for the community, serving farmers, livestock and pet owners, ranchers, part-time and hobby farmers, gardeners, homeowners and others. Its products remained essential purchases for its customers throughout the pandemic, so finding ways to redefine the customer experience became critical. Tractor Supply was one of the first retailers to implement curbside pickup in response to the pandemic, as well as rolling out new digital channels – online and mobile – to make the customer experience more flexible.

“The nature of our business changed dramatically when the pandemic hit – as it did for every business,” said Rob Mills, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology, Digital and Strategy Officer, Tractor Supply. “What became clear was that in the ‘new normal,’ integration and forming a fluid flow of data between systems would be key to maintaining strong relationships with our customers. It’s not just a question of can we build an app or add more functionality to our website. The biggest change is being able to easily exchange data between our systems in real time, making sure that we can adapt to the changing needs of our customers quickly. Software AG has become part of the end-to-end value chain from sales to replenishment to delivery, which is helping to satisfy our customers, in-store and through digital channels.”

Tractor Supply has more than 46,000 team members, over 2,000 stores in 49 states and multiple digital touchpoints with customers. It needed to find solutions to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need any time, anywhere and any way they choose. Today, Tractor Supply uses webMethods to integrate systems and information from the supply chain to the customer and has been able to avoid business disruptions.

“Working with Tractor Supply we were able to find ways to better connect customers to the company,” commented Mike Haugen, President of Software AG Americas. Software AG’s integration and API management offering addresses the diverse priorities of our customers, ranging from integration, API-product-led digital business, B2B ecosystems and microservices-based application modernization.”

In recent months, Software AG achieved leadership recognition from Gartner. To view a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report and to learn more about Software AG’s strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, visit+here.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 45,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At December 25, 2021, the Company operated 2,003 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 25, 2021, the Company operated 178 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Software AG

Software AG is the software pioneer of a truly connected world. Since 1969, it has helped 10,000+ organizations use software to connect people, departments, systems and devices. Software AG empowers truly connected enterprises using integration & APIs, IoT & analytics and business & IT transformation. Software AG’s products establish a fluid flow of data that allows everything and everyone to work together. The company has more than 4,700 employees across more than 70 countries and annual revenue of over €800m, with the aim of exceeding €1bn by 2023.

For more information, visit www.softwareag.com. And follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005892/en/