Sally Hansen Introduces Next Gen Virtual Try-On With Perfect Corp. AgileHand® Technology

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) – Sally Hansen unveiled today an advanced virtual try-on tool, a first-to-market application of Perfect Corp.’s AgileHand%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E Technology, which allows consumers to easily experience hundreds of Sally Hansen nail color options in an augmented reality environment, available from any mobile device. Perfect Corp. is a leading beauty and fashion tech solutions provider.

In this next generation virtual experience, consumers see their selected nail color on a live moving image of their own hand. They can easily experiment with the wide shade varieties Sally Hansen offers with no mess before purchasing. This creates a completely new shopping experience, whether buying online or in-person, that makes testing nail polish accessible and hygienic.

“Nail polish is a highly impulsive category—consumers love to experiment with any number of shades and finishes. Now, Sally Hansen fans can feel free to play even more with our new virtual try-on tool. The technology that Perfect Corp. has created is truly unmatched in the market—offering an augmented reality experience where consumers see how a precisely color-matched polish performs on their exact skin tone and nail shape and in changing lighting. We are proud to work alongside Perfect Corp. as the first brand to put this technology into—and onto—the hands of consumers,” said Jean-Denis Mariani, Chief Digital Officer at Coty, home to the Sally Hansen brand.

"We are thrilled to continue building upon our partnership with Coty and power their AI + AR virtual try-on experiences for Sally Hansen nail color with our innovative new AgileHand® Technology. Coty's precise interactive digital nail try-on experiences for Sally Hansen are a perfect example of leading brands leaning into the digital transformation and introducing impactful consumer shopping through beauty tech," said Alice Chang, Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO.

"Our partnership with Perfect Corp. is accelerating Coty’s digital journey and unlocking the best digital user experience for beauty lovers everywhere. We can’t wait to show you what’s next,” added Mariani.

Coty entered into a strategic, multi-channel agreement with Perfect Corp. at the end of last year promising to embed a suite of best-in-class augmented reality and artificial intelligence experiences into the digital marketing toolkits of its beauty brands. The Sally Hansen virtual try-on tool is the first technology solution applied since the partnership formed, with an expectation for additional activations to come, including virtual try-on, online skin diagnostics and data-driven personalization, across Coty’s broad portfolio of cosmetics, skin and fragrance brands.

The Sally Hansen virtual try on tool is free and available on any mobile device via SallyHansen.com. The tool will first roll out in the U.S. with other markets to follow.

ABOUT SALLY HANSEN

Sally Hansen Inc. is an American beauty brand, first founded in 1946 by Sally Hansen herself. Hard As Nails was the first Sally Hansen product filed for a patent in 1957. Since then, the brand has become famous for its dedication to making innovatively formulated beauty products for real women. Beauty that really works. Learn more at sallyhansen.com or on Instagram.

ABOUT COTY

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 130 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to making a positive impact on the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

ABOUT PERFECT CORP.

Perfect+Corp. is the leading SaaS artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming the consumer shopping experience through innovative digital technologies for businesses and consumers. Recognized as the AI and AR powerhouse, our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to offer results-driven, interactive, and sustainable digital-first beauty and fashion tech business solutions for brands and retailers. On the consumer side, with over 950 million downloads globally, the immersive collection of YouCam apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, provide a platform for individuals to virtually try-on products, looks, and styles conveniently from their smart device. To discover expert beauty tech insights and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read the Complete+Guide+to+Beauty+Tech.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208005450/en/