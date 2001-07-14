Tech Elevator to Transform Tech Careers With New Part-Time Bootcamp

Tech+Elevator%2C a leading technology training provider helping individuals and companies gain in-demand skills for the modern workforce, is now enrolling students for its first-ever part-time program. The national coding bootcamp – a Stride%2C+Inc. company (NYSE: LRN) – has adapted its industry-aligned, full-stack curriculum to a part-time live remote offering—providing a flexible and achievable path to rewarding careers for working adults.

“While we may be in the midst of a Great Resignation, the reality is that not everyone can walk away from one job to prepare for a better one,” said Anthony Hughes, Tech Elevator’s co-founder and CEO. “The time is right to open doors for more people looking for a fulfilling career in tech, and this new offering has the potential to transform lives and our industry.”

Allowing for ultimate flexibility, Tech Elevator’s new part-time bootcamp will be offered fully remote. The 30-week program delivers the full-stack curriculum developed for Tech Elevator’s full-time course. The program will include a mix of self-study structure, cohort-based peer learning, and one-on-one time with expert software development instructors with real-world experiences in the field.

Students will also be able to take full advantage of Tech Elevator’s Pathway+Program%26trade%3B, their industry-recognized career and job placement support services. Pathway offers coaching related to self-discovery, career preparation, personal branding, and includes direct introductions to hiring partners. “The Pathway Program is our commitment to support the full journey of career change for our students,” said Hughes, “and it's what’s enabled us to consistently lead the coding bootcamp industry for job placement outcomes.”

Tech Elevator is a strong advocate for transparency in outcomes—reporting and publishing audited outcomes as part of the CIRR standard. Their full-time program consistently achieves over 90% job placement within 180 days, with the average student seeing a salary lift of $24,000 as a direct result of the program.

Tech Elevator has placed more than two thousand graduates in tech roles at over 600 companies since first launching in 2015, operating a network of campuses throughout the midwest and east coast and supporting online learners across the country through its National Live Remote programs. The new part-time program offers another way for students to access Tech Elevator’s life-changing skills training and career placement opportunities.

Tech Elevator is now accepting applications for its inaugural part-time cohort. Courses will begin in April 2022.

For more information visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.techelevator.com%2Fpart-time-program.

About Tech Elevator

Tech Elevator, a Stride%2C+Inc. company (NYSE: LRN), is an intensive educational provider helping individuals and companies acquire in-demand technology skills for the modern workforce. Through our 14-week, full-time, part-time, in-person and National Live Remote immersive online coding bootcamps, we teach students from a wide variety of backgrounds to become software developers while helping them build necessary career-readiness skills and career connections through our Pathway Program™ to land a meaningful job in tech.

Founded in 2015 with a focus on quality and care in everything we do, Tech Elevator has placed over 2,000 graduates into software development roles in over 600 companies nationwide. We have consistently been an industry leader for job placement outcomes and are committed to a proactive approach to transparency and accountability in education. Learn more at www.techelevator.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208005861/en/