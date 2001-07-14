Complete, Rapid Roll-out Solutions for Traffic Management from AT&T and Digi Now Available via NASPO

AT&T (NYSE: T, www.att.com) and Digi International®, (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, now offer combined solutions under NASPO+%26ndash%3B+The+National+Association+of+State+Procurement+Officials.

With traffic management agencies across the U.S. seeking to upgrade aging, vulnerable infrastructure, today there is a solution that bypasses lengthy contractual and procurement processes, enabling municipalities to deploy high-reliability smart traffic management systems rapidly.

“These integrated solutions address the critical needs of municipalities today as they seek to upgrade antiquated communications systems that are expensive to maintain,” said Phillip Coleman, AVP Product Management & Development, AT&T Business. “In doing so, cities can reap enormous benefits in public safety and improved traffic flow and capacity, while reducing costs.”

The full solution supports smart traffic management objectives:

Adaptive control: Detect vehicle congestion triggers changes to traffic signal timing to optimize traffic throughput.

Congestion detection: Replace traditional single-vehicle detector loops with radar and camera systems, enabling pinpoint detection of congestion.

Connected vehicle: Help mitigate accidents through near real-time communication between vehicles, pedestrians (smart phones) and the traffic control system.

Emergency routing: Coordinate optimum path through the city for first responders, using congestion data and vehicle location to adapt route guidance and traffic signal timing.

Backhaul communication: Multiple concurrent cellular and fiber links and IPsec VPNs help enable reliable and secure communications between field and command center.

Local network: The router’s built-in four-port Ethernet switch supports connection to IP-enabled equipment within the cabinet. A Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) switch expands the port count and supplies power to multiple IP cameras.

Legacy equipment: A serial port is provided for connection to legacy devices such as an RFID reader. Typically, a server application accesses the device using virtual comm port redirection.

Travel Time/Mode: Anonymized data from passing Wi-Fi or Bluetooth devices are sent to a central server for travel time analysis and display.

The integrated solution is now available via NASPO:

AT&T IoT Professional Services

Digi TX54 Cellular Router

Digi Remote Manager

Digi TrustFence: a comprehensive security framework integrated into Digi's cellular routers, cellular extenders, and console management products.

Digi Professional Services

“Today, municipalities across the U.S. can take advantage of the systems deployed in major cities like New York City,” said Steve Mazur, Digi Director of Public Sector. “The collaboration between Digi, AT&T Business and our customer resulted in a high-performance solution that has performed at 99% reliability. Today, our traffic management setup is repeatable and fast so municipalities can upgrade their infrastructure with little disruption to their system.”

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com.

