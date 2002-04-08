Sprout Social Recognized by G2's 2022 Best Software Awards

CHICAGO, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social , an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, has been recognized by G2 ’s 2022 Best Software Awards.



This is the sixth consecutive year Sprout has received this recognition, which ranks the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from users. Sprout Social is featured across five award categories including Best Software Products, Global Sellers and High Satisfaction Products.

“Social media is continuing to transform the way businesses approach core functions, from marketing to customer support to commerce,” said Ryan Barretto, Sprout Social’s President. “Through valuable integrations and new features, the innovation in Sprout Social’s platform provides real business impact for our users. We’re thrilled to see that dedication and focus reflected in both our customer feedback and this recognition.”

With over 1.5 million verified customer reviews, G2 analyzed a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores to create its Best Software Awards. Sprout Social earned its place on these lists because of customer feedback, including:

“As the social media landscape continues to evolve, Sprout Social is always ahead of the pack when it comes to providing modern marketers with strategic solutions for all facets of social media marketing.”

“Sprout Social has become an integral tool for building brand awareness and driving engagement on our social channels.”

“Sprout Social helps us plan content for six of our main social media channels, easily pull original and custom reports, listen to a variety of different hashtags, accounts and topics, and answer the hundreds of inbound messages/comments we receive in a timely, organized manner.”

“Sprout has all the bells and whistles! My favorite aspects are the social listening tools and the ability to assign tasks to other users. Sprout goes far beyond simply scheduling.”

Learn about G2’s methodology or read more reviews directly from Sprout users here .

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, commerce and advocacy solutions to more than 30,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

