InsuraGuest Signs Integration Agreement with TravelNet Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® ( TSXV:ISGI, Financial)(OTCQB:ISGIF) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), through its wholly-owned U.S. hospitality subsidiary InsuraGuest®, announces it has signed a vendor agreement and strategic alliance with TravelNet Solutions, makers of Track, an enterprise software solution for leading hotels, resorts, and vacation rental managers.

InsuraGuest supplemental insurance coverages, which includes the only true no-fault primary medical coverage in the short-term rental sector, will soon be available for purchase by users of Track, including hotels, resorts, vacation rental managers.

Once in use, the hotel, resort, or vacation rental manager will make claims with InsuraGuest's supplemental insurance coverages before making a claim on their current GL or homeowner/commercial tenant policy, within the policy limits.

"A robust and healthy ecosystem of technology integrations benefits property management companies looking to modernize," said Michelle Marquis, TravelNet Solutions' chief revenue officer. "We're excited that Track's rapid growth and adoption has helped us expand our partner program to include companies like InsuraGuest."

Reed Wright, President of InsuraGuest Technologies, stated, "TravelNet Solutions and their Track Property Management Systems is one of the most trusted solutions in the hospitality business. We are thrilled to partner with them and expand our insurtech platform to reach more customers and create greater value for our company."

Short-Term Rental Operators

Once signed up with InsuraGuest, the short-term rental entity will automatically embed the InsuraGuest coverage to each reservation, which activates the coverage at check-in and de-activates it upon check-out.

About TravelNet Solutions

Celebrating its 21st year serving the hospitality industry, TravelNet Solutions, Inc. (TNS) provides integrated software and marketing solutions for the hospitality industry including the TRACK Property Management System, CRM, and call center software as well as a full suite of digital marketing services, booking engine, and high-converting websites. TNS is on a mission to transform how hospitality works. To learn more about how TNS can help you, please visit www.tnsinc.com .

About InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.

Harnessing the Power of Technology to Reinvent Insurance

InsuraGuest Technologies ( TSXV:ISGI, Financial) is an insurtech (insurance + technology) company that is disrupting the insurance landscape by utilizing its proprietary software platform to automatically attach its short-term rental insurance products to vacation rentals, hotel, and sports and events activities.

CA / LIC: 6001686

For more information, visit the company's website at: www.InsuraGuest.com

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. There is no assurance that this new business product offering or other planned products will be successful. The insurance industry is intensely competitive, and the Company's competitors have significantly more resources than the Company. Acceptance by potential customers is difficult to predict, particularly in the case of new products and disruptive technologies. If the Company fails to achieve market acceptance, this will significantly impact its results and financial resources. Achieving market acceptance may require advertising budgets that exceed the Company's current resources and require the Company to seek additional debt or equity financing. There is no assurance that such financing will be available at reasonable prices or at all.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

