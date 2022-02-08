Exxe Completing Patent Purchase of CARBON4000's Revolutionary, Energy Efficient Technology

-Revenue Forecasted to Approach $40M per annum in a multiphase development plan

-High Demand in Building Sector; Set to Enjoy Major Growth in Multiple Green Markets

-Product Set for Integration with Exxe's Real Estate, Design, and Metaverse Businesses

-Exxe Management Plans to Explore Use of Technology in Highly Profitable Utility Model

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), ("Exxe" or the "Company") a diversified fintech company, is pleased to announce that it is in the final process of completing the patent purchase of revolutionary energy-efficient technology. The acquisition of the patents is set to serve as a wide-ranging revenue catalyst for Exxe, with revenue potentially approaching $40 million per annum once the multiphase rollout is implemented from product sales and deployment. This target could exceed the $40 million mark via the potential use of the technology as a utility services model for commercial and residential real estate customers. Thus, Exxe is poised to be an energy-efficient leader in key markets.

Background

CARBON4000 manufactures a patented, revolutionary energy-efficient heating paint for use in a wide range of applications, including the building industry in Europe. As a sustainable technology, the incorporation of the technology creates independence from fossil fuels. Given its underlying value for integration and utilization in multiple verticals, management believes that the product is poised to become a game-changer in environmental technology.

The innovative heating technology is capable of operating with low-voltage electricity (radiant heat) based on the utilization of carbon fiber. As a result, the production and distribution of highly efficient and uniform surface heating for walls, ceilings, and floors through photovoltaics is attained. The heating coat can be applied to virtually any type of surface on walls, ceilings, and floors, and attain uniform heating of all of the applied surfaces, fostering fast comfortable temperatures. Keys to innovation include its easy application, low energy consumption with high efficiency and no loss of performance. Plus, it enables dynamic, swift heating, and the low-voltage technology that evenly distributes the heating requires little maintenance.

Broad Utilization

Once the patents are acquired, Exxe Group plans to leverage the technology for use in multiple markets and applications.

Building, Construction, Renovation Markets

Exxe Property Deployment

Integration with daskonzept

Exposure and Growth via Metaverse Initiative

Solar Panels & Utility Model

Current Market

Today, the revenue run rate for CARBON4000 is around $2 million. However, the European building and construction sector's desire to incorporate energy-efficient products throughout their projects is driving demand for the product. To leverage this heightened demand, management plans to foster greater awareness and deployment in these sectors across Europe, which should drive major revenue growth.

Exxe Properties

Exxe plans to deploy the paint technology across its diverse commercial and residential properties in Europe that are set to grow exponentially over the next few years. As broad deployment occurs, rival property owners may need to incorporate the product as well to compete with this highly effective, efficient product, further driving sales growth.

daskonzept group

daskonzept group, Exxe's high-profile interior design business, could also incorporate the use of this product for its clients. Considering the multi-million-dollar commercial and government bids in the pipeline and daskonzept's core business, even just a handful of wins could be worth substantial revenue to CARBON4000. Governments have to meet major energy-efficient guidelines and this product could aid in complying with the mandates. Separately, we believe that consumers will also seek out the product whether it be in the design phase or construction/renovation for its energy-efficient cost savings.

The Metaverse

Exxe Group is committed to alternative energy and new technologies for reducing carbon output. As such, we stand poised to spearhead a new transition from cryptocurrency mining technologies that consume energy to cryptocurrency mining technologies that create energy. Management is developing a strategy of how to "gamify" NFTs and future 1Myle swap hub tokens to merge with our Metaverse Initiative. The proliferation and utilization of these tokens online could allow a greater amount of energy returned to the grids than the energy consumed. Thus, online users can develop and utilize meta-creations while simultaneously benefitting the real world as well.

Solar Panels & Utility Model

Exxe's roadmap includes the potential acquisition of a solar panel distributor/manufacturer as part of its objective to gain autonomy from the grid. Deploying paint and solar products to Exxe properties and large-scale commercial/government/residential tenants could result in Exxe serving in the role of alternative utility provider as well. This recurring revenue model could substantially boost revenue and save customers on their energy costs as well.

Dr. Eduard Nazmiev, Exxe Group Chief Executive Officer, commented on the green technology product and services potential. "We are very excited to enter a new phase whereby we leverage market demand for energy efficiency with our exposure and presence in key verticals and businesses. While we believe that revenue could approach $40 million per annum in a multiphase implementation, management is aiming to enter a hyper-growth and high-profit phase in this segment as we invest in targeted solar operations. Upside exists via integration within our group, including interior design for consumers, governments, and corporations, the Metaverse, and our own properties. We look forward to progress in this segment, going forward."

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group is a diversified fintech corporation focusing on acquisitions in the following sectors: real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services. Exxe Group is an acquisition-driven company. The Company strategy is to acquire controlling equity interests in undervalued companies and undertake an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise.

For additional information please visit the Company's

Website: http://www.exxegroup.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/exxegroup

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release.

CONTACT: Exxe Group IR: [email protected]

SOURCE: Exxe Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/687792/Exxe-Completing-Patent-Purchase-of-CARBON4000s-Revolutionary-Energy-Efficient-Technology



