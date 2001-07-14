Sensata Technologies to Webcast Electrification Teach-In on February 22, 2022

Sensata+Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced that it will host a Teach-In describing its Electrification growth initiative, including products, applications and market drivers, on Tuesday, February 22, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. We encourage you to join us to learn more about how the important Megatrend of Electrification will enable Sensata to drive growth across the end markets we serve. The webcast and subsequent replay will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.sensata.com.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 13 countries, Sensata’s solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208006144/en/