Phreesia Named 2022 Best in KLAS for Patient Intake Management for a Fourth Year

Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) is pleased to announce it has been named 2022 Best in KLAS for Patient Intake Management by the research and insights firm KLAS. In its annual report, “2022 Best in KLAS: Software and Services,” KLAS recognized the healthcare IT and services companies who excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Phreesia has been recognized as the top-rated patient intake management vendor by KLAS, based on direct feedback from provider organizations.

“Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS,” said KLAS CEO Adam Gale. “The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors.”

The Best in KLAS designation is reserved for the software and services market segments that have the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations.

Phreesia earned an overall top score of 90.0, based on provider feedback across a range of customer experience pillars, including culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship and value.

Phreesia’s platform helps provider healthcare organizations automate the patient outreach and intake process, including operational services such as self-service registration, self-scheduling, insurance verification and patient payments, clinical screenings such as patient-reported outcomes (PROs) and social determinants of health (SDOH), and tools to engage patients and improve outcomes. Phreesia also has the exclusive worldwide license for the Patient Activation Measure® (PAM), which is widely viewed as the gold standard for measuring a patient’s knowledge, skills and confidence to manage their own care.

“We’re thrilled to once again be ranked as the top-performing patient intake platform,” said Phreesia’s CEO Chaim Indig. “This achievement is made possible by the trust and support of our clients and the hard work of our team members. We remain committed to investing in our platform and our organization to give healthcare providers the tools they need to support their patients and staff.”

About Phreesia

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a modern, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to enhance clinical care and drive efficiency.

