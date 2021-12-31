Dempze Nancy E Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, AbbVie Inc

- New Purchases: VIG, IWV, EW,
- Added Positions: NSRGY, PG, CNI, ATR, RDSMY, ADI, FISV, TJX, RTX, BDX, JNJ, ADP, ROK, MA, UNH, ILMN, NKE, ABT, AMZN, UL, DIS, CVS, PYPL, NVS, WM, HON, CVX,
- Reduced Positions: ABBV, INTC, GOOGL, ITW, NVDA, BRK.B, SYK, TMO, GOOG, CL, MMC, MRK,
- Sold Out: TXN,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,627 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 17,273 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,900 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 20,870 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 35,374 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60%
Dempze Nancy E initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $163.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 6,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
Dempze Nancy E initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $261.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Dempze Nancy E initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $111.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Dempze Nancy E sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91.
