Dempze Nancy E Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, AbbVie Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, sells Texas Instruments Inc, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dempze Nancy E. As of 2021Q4, Dempze Nancy E owns 56 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,627 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 17,273 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,900 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 20,870 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 35,374 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60%

Dempze Nancy E initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $163.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 6,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dempze Nancy E initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $261.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dempze Nancy E initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $111.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dempze Nancy E sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91.