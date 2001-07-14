Cirium Partners With Aireon to Build the Most Complete End-to-End View of Flights, Anywhere in the World

Cirium, the aviation analytics company, today announces a new long-term agreement with Aireon, the leader in space-based aircraft tracking, to integrate Aireon’s complete, global, real-time flight data with Cirium’s unique combination of fleet, flight status and airline schedules data.

Jeremy Bowen, Cirium CEO and Don Thoma, Aireon CEO meet to sign the new deal to bring together Aireon's global flight tracking data with Cirium's complete database of fleet, flight status and airline schedules. (Photo: Business Wire)

Aireon’s data covers all modern aircraft equipped with ADS-B, anywhere in the world, plus larger business jets and helicopters.

The two companies will bring together their world class datasets to create the most complete set of gate-to-gate data currently available about a flight.

Cirium will use Aireon’s data to bring a new level of data coverage and precision in take-off and landing times that it already provides to leading organizations in air travel, aerospace manufacturing, and aviation finance organizations. Cirium will also use the real-time Aireon data in its flight status models to achieve unrivalled accuracy in predicting flight arrival and departure times.

As part of the deal, Aireon will migrate to Cirium’s industry-leading flight status and comprehensive airline schedules data.

“It’s our mission at Cirium to accelerate aviation’s digital transformation. To achieve this, the industry needs the best data to power solutions and decision making. The agreement between Cirium and Aireon makes this possible,” said Jeremy Bowen, CEO of Cirium.

“The combination of Aireon’s flight tracking data and Cirium’s fleet, flight status, and airline schedules data, is essential for accurately calculating flight departure and arrival times, aircraft utilization and aircraft carbon emissions, enabling the industry to be more efficient. This is a great partnership that we are very proud of.”

“Aireon and Cirium share a vision that harnesses next generation technology to drive aviation forward. Combining our expertise is a first for the industry, bringing together data that the industry can trust,” said Don Thoma, CEO of Aireon. “This is the first step in what should prove to be a much wider reaching partnership between Aireon and Cirium as the two businesses uncover new ways to upgrade the world aviation industry’s efficiency.”

Aireon has pioneered the use of satellites to track aircraft and achieved complete global coverage of flights even over oceans and remote areas. It is the only space-based provider of ATS grade surveillance data.

Cirium will integrate the data over the coming weeks and from March 2022, expects to show a significant boost in quality for its coverage of flights across the world including China, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

ADS-B is an air traffic surveillance technology and standard that relies on the aircraft broadcasting their identity, a precise GPS position and other information derived from onboard systems.

Air Traffic Service (ATS) surveillance data is the ability to reliably and in real-time detect key flight attributes such as position, level, and intent.

