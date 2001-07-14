Users of John Deere Operations Center™ Can Integrate Their Data With FarmCommand Platform From Farmers Edge

Farmers+Edge Inc. (“Farmers Edge” or the “Company”) (TSX: FDGE), a global leader in digital agriculture, today announced an agreement that will allow users of its FarmCommand® digital agriculture platform to integrate their data with their John Deere Operations Center™ account. Any Operations Center user can opt in to seamlessly link their data to FarmCommand, a platform that integrates information from a wide range of sources – including mixed-fleet equipment, satellite imagery, weather stations, and more – to give farmers and their trusted advisors the powerful analytics they need to support critical management decisions that drive yields and profits.

“Farming is a data-driven business, and connectivity between systems is critical for success, no matter what you are growing,” said Farmers Edge founder and CEO Wade Barnes. “This data integration with the John Deere Operations Center is enhancing our ability to deliver high levels of connectivity that help farmers simplify record keeping, improve risk management, and establish transparent opportunities to scale and increase profitability. This empowers farmers to easily consolidate information from multiple sources in one convenient place and make more informed decisions by leveraging the data they own, no matter where it comes from.”

Users who allow the data to be shared will have the ability to add equipment, edit equipment name, offsets, terminal settings, geofences and curfews, and maintenance plans, as well as the capability to access and exchange files between systems. They can also view equipment details, including location, driving directions, alerts, offsets, maintenance plans and landmarks. In addition, they are able to view operational field results, products, field lists, field locations, boundaries, and tracks.

Farmers Edge is continuing to expand the FarmCommand platform and integrate key digital technologies to support efficient, profitable, and sustainable farming. To learn more, contact a Farmers Edge representative at [email protected].

About Farmers Edge

Farmers+Edge is a global leader in digital agriculture revolutionizing the industry with the broadest portfolio of proprietary technological innovations, spanning hardware, software, and services. Powered by a unique combination of connected field sensors, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and agronomic expertise, the Company's digital platform turns data into actions and intelligent insights, delivering value to all stakeholders of the agricultural ecosystem. Farmers Edge disruptive technologies accelerate digital adoption on the farm and beyond, protecting our global resources and ensuring sustainable food production for a rapidly growing population. For more information, please visit www.farmersedge.ca and SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 29, 2021, and under the "Risk and Uncertainties" section in the Company's management discussion and analysis filed November 11, 2021, each of which are available on the Company's website (www.farmersedge.ca%2Finvestor-relations%2F) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

