Invacare Corporation to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) (“Invacare” or the “company”) announces that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The company will provide a live conference call and webcast to discuss these financial results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8:30 AM ET.

Investors and other interested parties may access the webcast and conference call in the following ways:

Those wishing to participate via webcast can register and access the event at https%3A%2F%2Fevent.on24.com%2Fwcc%2Fr%2F3574337%2F835FCA6656EA74DB499A539BE41A1193

Those wishing to participate via telephone can dial 844-200-6205 (U.S. and Canada) or 929-526-1599 (international callers) and enter Conference ID Code 938637.

A copy of the webcast slide deck will be posted to https%3A%2F%2Fglobal.invacare.com%2Finvestor-relations prior to the webcast and an archive of the webcast will be posted 24 hours after the call.

A recording of the conference call can be accessed by dialing 929-458-6194 and entering the Conference ID Code 133182, through March 23, 2022.

About Invacare Corporation

Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors and government health services in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.invacare.com.

