Cutler Capital Management, LLC Buys CenterPoint Energy Inc, Harbor Custom Development Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Sells HCI Group Inc, Albertsons Inc, Crown Castle International Corp

- New Purchases: CNP, HCDI, TSN, ET, FTV, MIG, MBBB, PEO, NBH, GMRE, EZPW, VXX, VOO,
- Added Positions: FMBM, VTRS, AEM, VZ, PTBS, FNCB, EXSR, SFL, MOAT, BMBN, PKBK, DBRG, MRK, GDX, FBIZ, BRBS, CWBC, MPHX, MFGI, SBFG, CATC, T, MNSB, CSBB, QABA, BTI, BUD, FISI, COFS, SPY, CZBT, GSK,
- Reduced Positions: HCI, ACI, CCI, WY, NYCBPU.PFD, LXP, BGEPF.PFD, FHN, PFE, FLIC, KEY,
- Sold Out: ENBL, ARCC, EQC, JPM, AMD, MGU, NPCE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Cutler Capital Management, LLC
- Exchange Bank Santa Rosa (EXSR) - 70,799 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40%
- MetLife Inc (MET) - 163,730 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) - 321,273 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 150,713 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
- LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) - 499,212 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.93%
Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $28.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 321,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Harbor Custom Development Inc (HCDI)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Harbor Custom Development Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.7 and $3.04, with an estimated average price of $2.37. The stock is now traded at around $2.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 429,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $99.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 76,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 294,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.95 and $79.13, with an estimated average price of $75.09. The stock is now traded at around $66.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Moody`s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (MIG)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Moody`s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $24.96, with an estimated average price of $24.69. The stock is now traded at around $23.687400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 21,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: F & M Bank Corp (FMBM)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in F & M Bank Corp by 235.04%. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $29, with an estimated average price of $28.75. The stock is now traded at around $31.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 134,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 110.32%. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 249,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 32.70%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 60,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 110.10%. The purchase prices were between $71.62 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $75.1. The stock is now traded at around $74.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc by 99900.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.84 and $8.34, with an estimated average price of $7.48. The stock is now traded at around $7.855500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.30%. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $31.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (ENBL)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.95 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.06.Sold Out: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $19.66 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.77.Sold Out: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.04.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45.Sold Out: Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund . The sale prices were between $22.49 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $23.62.
