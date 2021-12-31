Cutler Capital Management, LLC Buys CenterPoint Energy Inc, Harbor Custom Development Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Sells HCI Group Inc, Albertsons Inc, Crown Castle International Corp

New Purchases: CNP, HCDI, TSN, ET, FTV, MIG, MBBB, PEO, NBH, GMRE, EZPW, VXX, VOO,

Worcester, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CenterPoint Energy Inc, Harbor Custom Development Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, F & M Bank Corp, Energy Transfer LP, sells HCI Group Inc, Albertsons Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, , Ares Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cutler Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cutler Capital Management, LLC owns 97 stocks with a total value of $257 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Exchange Bank Santa Rosa (EXSR) - 70,799 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40% MetLife Inc (MET) - 163,730 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) - 321,273 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 150,713 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) - 499,212 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.93%

Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $28.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 321,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Harbor Custom Development Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.7 and $3.04, with an estimated average price of $2.37. The stock is now traded at around $2.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 429,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $99.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 76,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 294,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.95 and $79.13, with an estimated average price of $75.09. The stock is now traded at around $66.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Moody`s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $24.96, with an estimated average price of $24.69. The stock is now traded at around $23.687400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 21,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in F & M Bank Corp by 235.04%. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $29, with an estimated average price of $28.75. The stock is now traded at around $31.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 134,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 110.32%. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 249,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 32.70%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 60,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 110.10%. The purchase prices were between $71.62 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $75.1. The stock is now traded at around $74.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc by 99900.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.84 and $8.34, with an estimated average price of $7.48. The stock is now traded at around $7.855500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.30%. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $31.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.95 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.06.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $19.66 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.77.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.04.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund . The sale prices were between $22.49 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $23.62.