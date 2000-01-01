Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 4th-Quarter Contest

Win a free book just for knowing the Oracle of Omaha's mind

Just now
Summary
  • GuruFocus awards a free signed book to those who guess correctly.
  • Buffett entered two new positions in the third quarter and added to an existing holding.
  • What do you think he bought this time?
Article's Main Image

GuruFocus hosts a contest every quarter in which people guess the stocks they think

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) might have bought.

The fourth-quarter contest begins today. To participate, pick THREE stocks you think he purchased between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021 and post them into the “comments” section below this article.

Yes, the contest does include stocks his two portfolio managers, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, may also have purchased. It does not include, however, the share repurchases of Berkshire Hathaway (

BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial). It also exempts the boost in the Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA, Financial) stake as that transaction was previously disclosed in November.

Those who guess correctly will win a signed copy of GuruFocus founder Charlie Tian’s highly rated book, “Invest Like a Guru.”

1491551025067270144.jpeg

Berkshire Hathaway will release Buffett’s portfolio of fourth-quarter buys and sells on or around Nov. 15. We’ll announce the winner(s) shortly after that.

For the third quarter of 2021, Berkshire disclosed new positions in Royalty Pharma PLC (

RPRX, Financial) and Floor & Décor Holdings Inc. (FND, Financial), while expanding its Chevron Corp. (CVX, Financial) stake.

The conglomerate also sold out of its stakes in Merck & Co. Inc. (

MRK, Financial), Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK, Financial) and Organon & Co. (OGN, Financial) as well as curbed its investments in Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR, Financial) and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV, Financial), among others.

What did it do in the fourth quarter? You tell us.

For more inspiration, see Buffett’s portfolio here.

Don’t forget to add your guesses in the comments below.

Good luck!

