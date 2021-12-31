Roanoke Asset Management Corp Buys Canadian Natural Resources, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Roche Holding AG, Sells Intel Corp, Five9 Inc

New Purchases: RHHBY,

RHHBY, Added Positions: CNQ, PXD, DIS, QCOM, BMY, GSK, CVX, IBM, CRM, TXN, VFC, CSCO, AEP, ABBV, GLD, SPY,

CNQ, PXD, DIS, QCOM, BMY, GSK, CVX, IBM, CRM, TXN, VFC, CSCO, AEP, ABBV, GLD, SPY, Reduced Positions: INTC, FB, XLNX, AMAT, T, LLY, ASH, AAPL, OLLI, WM, SWKS, MS, MCD, EOG, V, ALRM, EPAY, FTV, VZ, DXCM,

INTC, FB, XLNX, AMAT, T, LLY, ASH, AAPL, OLLI, WM, SWKS, MS, MCD, EOG, V, ALRM, EPAY, FTV, VZ, DXCM, Sold Out: FIVN,

Investment company Roanoke Asset Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Natural Resources, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Roche Holding AG, sells Intel Corp, Five9 Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roanoke Asset Management Corp. As of 2021Q4, Roanoke Asset Management Corp owns 99 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 59,273 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 33,000 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 62,582 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 80,025 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,789 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%

Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Roche Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $46.7 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.64. The stock is now traded at around $48.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 37.79%. The purchase prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $51.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 74,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $221.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.