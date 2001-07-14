UMC Reports Sales for January 2022

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of January 2022.

Revenues for January 2022

Period 2022 2021 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) January 20,472,766 15,529,559 +4,943,207 +31.83% Jan.-Jan. 20,472,766 15,529,559 +4,943,207 +31.83%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.umc.com.

