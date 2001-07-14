UMC Reports Sales for January 2022

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of January 2022.
Revenues for January 2022
|
Period
|
2022
|
2021
|
Y/Y Change
Y/Y (%)
|
January
|
20,472,766
|
15,529,559
|
+4,943,207
+31.83%
|
Jan.-Jan.
|
20,472,766
|
15,529,559
|
+4,943,207
+31.83%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated
