UMC Reports Sales for January 2022

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of January 2022.

Revenues for January 2022

Period

2022

2021

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

January

20,472,766

15,529,559

+4,943,207

+31.83%

Jan.-Jan.

20,472,766

15,529,559

+4,943,207

+31.83%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.umc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209006259/en/

