TUGA Engages Composite Specialists for Advanced R&D

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LISBON, Portugal, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TUGA Innovations, Inc. (CSE: TUGA) (FRA: DQ5) ( TUGAF) (“TUGA Innovations,” or the “Company”), which is developing solutions to urban mobility challenges with the TUGA , a new type of Electric Vehicle (“EV”) is pleased to announce it has developed a commercial relationship with Optimal Structural Solutions Lda (“Optimal”) of Portugal.

Optimal Structural Solutions is a Portuguese SME, founded in 2008, with headquarters in Cascais, near Lisbon. Optimal is 100% owned by Portuguese private investors and focused on advanced composite and metallic structures, complex systems for applications in automotive, space, aeronautic, and defense sectors. The company has a dedicated team composed of engineers, product assurance and project managers integrated with procurement, storage & logistics, IT, test, and quality control staff. This unique combination provides full assurance of reliability, adherence to the highest industry standards, and responsible commitment to TUGA’s requirements. For more information, visit: http://optimalstruct.optimal.pt/.

Tuga Innovations VP and Co-Founder César Barbosa advises, “The relationship with Optimal is a very important strategic step for us. Their expertise will allow us to accelerate our integration of innovative composite materials aimed at increasing performance, structural integrity, aerodynamics, and ergonomics. We are thrilled to have such an organization here in Portugal and are really pleased by their responsive attitude and support.”

The TUGA electric three-wheeled vehicle aims to address the many challenges faced when driving in, between, and around urban centres and metropolitan areas. Development efforts with fully functioning vehicle platforms now allow the team to implement a program of competitive performance metrics. Plans include benchmark assessment of the TUGA innovative expandable rear axle and concurrent feature improvements to the interchangeable body configurations for the commuter, ride-share delivery, taxi, rental, and leisure markets.

Mr. António Reis, Director of Engineering at Optimal Structural Solutions notes, “The TUGA is the sort of program we enjoy immensely. Much of our work is highly specialized and unique. With TUGA, if all goes as planned, we will see this product on our public roads and contributing to society through a cleaner, less invasive mobility solution in the not-so-distant future. We are of course proud to have been invited to participate and look forward to contributing to the success of the project.”

Mr. John Hagie, CEO of TUGA Innovations concludes, “Once again I find myself enthused and excited by the quality of partners we are attracting to our project. Some of the best and brightest engineering firms in the region are now stepping up to join with us, and these relationships bring ever wider access to significant contacts across all of Europe and the USA. As a measure of their commitment, the team at Optimal have provided us a beautiful, dedicated space at their facility as our headquarters, display showroom, and integrated digital studio for our VR/AR experiences. The recent relationships we have entered provide us the ability to focus on looking beyond our prototype efforts towards initial product manufacturing which is now anticipated as feasible within 18 to 24 months. With that in mind, I once again thank all our stakeholders and shareholders for their continued enthusiasm and support and look forward to providing ongoing updates of our progress.”

About TUGA Innovations, Inc. (CSE: TUGA) (FRA: DQ5) ( TUGAF)

TUGA Innovations is a development-stage electric vehicle company undertaking the conception, design, and production of specialized EVs to improve the urban mobility experience. The Company is looking to reduce urban mobility difficulties by developing a three-wheeled, fully electric fore-and-aft 2-seat vehicle. The vehicle will be no wider than a motorcycle for agility and will have a patent pending expanding rear axle for high-speed stability. The vehicle will offer advanced connectivity technology to maximize safety, performance, environmental impact, comfort, maintenance, and navigation. The TUGA vehicle is being designed to deliver an estimated 160 km range, have an estimated top speed of 140km/hour with the comforts of a car, and with more protection than a motorcycle in an interchangeable multi-body, multi-function platform. Find out more at: https://tugainnovations.com/ .

