Agios to Webcast Conference Call of Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial Results on Feb. 24, 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism pioneering therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET to report its fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results and other business highlights.



A live webcast can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the company's website at www.agios.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-377-7098 (domestic) or 1-631-291-4547 (international) and referring to conference ID 9873227. The webcast will be archived and made available for replay on the company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About Agios

Agios is a biopharmaceutical company that is fueled by connections. The Agios team cultivates strong bonds with patient communities, healthcare professionals, partners and colleagues to discover, develop and deliver therapies for genetically defined diseases. Building on the company's leadership in the field of cellular metabolism, Agios is advancing a robust pipeline of investigational medicines, including a first-in-class pyruvate kinase (PK) activator that is being evaluated for the treatment of three distinct hemolytic anemias – pyruvate kinase deficiency, alpha- and beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease. In addition to its active late-stage clinical pipeline, Agios has multiple novel investigational therapies in clinical and preclinical development. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.agios.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Holly Manning, 617-844-6630

Senior Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media:

Jessica Rennekamp, 857-209-3286

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]