Thryv to Host Analyst and Investor Event on April 5, 2022

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E software, the end-to-end client experience platform for growing small businesses and emerging franchises, today announced it will host an Analyst and Investor Event on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 9 a.m. ET in New York City.

The Thryv team will present to the investment community on the company's business performance, outlook and key strategic priorities. Presenters will include Chairman & CEO Joe Walsh, Chief Financial Officer Paul Rouse, and other members of Thryv's executive team.

The meeting will be held at the Nasdaq MarketSite, 4 Times Square in Midtown Manhattan. A live webcast of the event and presentation materials will also be accessible on Thryv’s Investor Relations page at investor.thryv.com. Please register here to attend.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), franchises, and agencies to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today’s economy. Over 45,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end customer experience, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for over 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and print directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc., visit thryv.com.

