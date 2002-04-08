Cerence Powers Natural, Conversational Speech Recognition Engine in Pioneer's New NP1, a Connected, Integrated Hardware and Software Device and Part of Pioneer's Next-Generation SaaS Product Line Project

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. ( CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced further details of its previously announced partnership with Pioneer Corporation. Cerence will provide natural, conversational speech recognition in Pioneer’s just-announced NP1, a connected, integrated hardware and software device that will bring intuitive, personalized experiences to drivers in Japan– regardless of what kind of car they drive. Together, Cerence and Pioneer will enable digital mobility services and experiences that create recurring revenue opportunities for both companies.



Designed to serve as a conversational driving partner mounted on the windshield, NP1 is equipped with an integrated front/rear camera and microphone/speaker system. With Cerence voice recognition and natural language understanding, NP1 enables drivers to navigate to their destination safely and comfortably using only their voice and receive lane-by-lane directions spoken aloud. NP1, powered by Pioneer’s new Piomatix mobility AI platform, can be updated over-the-air, ensuring the technology and capabilities are always up-to-date and increasingly intelligent as it learns users’ driving style and preferences.

“Today’s consumer has a more digitally connected life than ever before, and they are looking for ways to bring that experience into the car,” said Mr. Shiro Yahara, CEO and President, Pioneer. “NP1 is all about enabling simple, powerful interaction that benefits drivers in their daily journeys. We are excited to further our work with Cerence and leverage their industry-leading technologies to make this possible."

“It’s important that all drivers have the ability to benefit from innovation and advancements in AI and voice technology that will enhance their in-car experience,” said Stefan Ortmanns, CEO, Cerence. “We are proud to partner with Pioneer to bring natural, conversational speech recognition to drivers and enable a safer, more comfortable, and more productive experience while on the road.”

Pioneer’s NP1 will be available in Japan in March 2022; for more information, visit https://jpn.pioneer/ja/np1/. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.



About Cerence Inc.

Cerence ( CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 400 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information

Kate Hickman

Cerence Inc.

Tel: 339-215-4583

Email: [email protected]