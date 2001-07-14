Schwab Q1 Trader Sentiment Survey: Bulls Outnumber Bears But Inflation Concerns Abound

The latest Charles Schwab Trader Sentiment Survey reveals that bulls outnumber bears among active traders, with 46% reporting a bullish outlook for the U.S. stock market for the first three months of the year compared with 39% who are bearish. But nearly nine out of ten (88%) traders are concerned about inflation and many are taking action to hedge against it. At the sector level, traders are most bullish on Energy (63%), Finance (57%), and Health Care (54%) and most bearish on Information Technology (38%), Real Estate (37%), and Consumer Discretionary (31%).

The Charles Schwab Trader Sentiment Survey is a quarterly study that explores the outlooks, expectations, trading patterns and points of view of traders at Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade. It found:

Traders’ primary Q1 concerns Level of concern about inflation Buying expectations in 2022 as a hedge against inflation Expected number of interest rate increases this year Inflation 19% Very concerned 45% Real estate / REITS 33% One 4% A market correction 14% Somewhat concerned 43% Crypto or related products 26% Two 31% Rate increases 13% Not very concerned 10% Gold 23% Three 39% The DC political landscape 11% Not at all concerned 2% International stocks 16% Four or more 13%

“Among traders, inflationary headwinds are of far greater concern than the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Barry Metzger, Head of Trading and Education at Charles Schwab. “Nearly half – 45% – of traders at Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade told us that the economic impact of Omicron or other variants is a far lower concern this year. Of course, the most telling evidence of traders’ concern about inflation is the action they’re taking to address it in their trading.”

Meme Stock Redux

It’s been just over a year since the markets saw a sudden and dramatic spike in the prices of so-called “meme stocks” such as GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC). When asked if meme stocks are likely to have an impact on markets in 2022, 65% of traders said it’s likely – with 40% saying somewhat likely and 25% saying very likely. If there is another meme stock trading event this year, 30% of traders indicate an appetite to participate. More specifically:

If a “meme stock” event happens in 2022… Some traders would be happy to play again 18% say they participated in 2021 and likely would again in 2022 Others would address their FOMO if they have the chance 12% say they didn’t participate in 2021 but likely would consider it in 2022 A few have regrets from the first time 10% say they participated in 2021 but likely would not again in 2022 A majority would say no thanks 60% say they didn’t participate in 2021 and wouldn’t in 2022

Notably, last year’s meme stock event led to a number of behavioral outcomes for traders.

Takeaways from the 2021 meme stock frenzy I’m more aware of my risk tolerance and factor that in before making momentum-based trades 35% I’m more careful about the sources I use to conduct my research 22% I conduct more thorough research before making trades 21% I’m more careful to diversify my portfolio 15%

“Education is perhaps the greatest legacy of the meme stock phenomenon,” Metzger continued. “In 2021, the TD Ameritrade Network had more than 26 million views of its financial news and insights, and Schwab Insights and Education content, which provides commentary on market events as well as resources for trading and long-term investing, had more than 24 million views. An influx of traders may have come to the market for meme stocks, but many have stayed and learned about the importance of doing their own due diligence, the value of third-party research, and how to utilize institutional-like trading tools and resources. Many have achieved greater balance in their portfolios as a result of this engagement,” he underscored.

Risk-Off

Drilling down into what traders did with their money over the last three months of 2021 versus what they expect to do this quarter reveals a movement toward risk-off strategies. Across a range of actions, traders are signaling a more cautious approach to the start of the year.

Past three months Q1 2022 Moved / will move money into individual stocks 70% 51% Added / will add money to investment portfolios 53% 38% Moved / will move money into ETFs 47% 35% Invested / will invest in cryptocurrency 33% 20% Moved / will move money into mutual funds 15% 10% Moved / will move money into fixed income investments 13% 10%

Most Crowded Trade

Meanwhile, traders are often reluctant to follow the herd when it comes to two of the most popular investments of the moment. When asked to identify what they see as the “most crowded trade” today, meaning a position held by such a large group of traders and investors that they may become complacent about its potential risks, they identified two:

The “most crowded” trade of Q1 2022 Long Bitcoin or crypto-related investments 30% Long electric vehicle related stocks 27%

