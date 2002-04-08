Trex® Supports AEC Community With Focused Products And Resources

WINCHESTER, Va., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial and residential building professionals have relied on Trex for nearly 30 years to create enviable outdoor spaces – from sprawling decks and patios to luxury condominiums, restaurants, and retail storefronts. To further elevate its profile within the AEC community (architects, engineers, and contractors), the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance, wood-alternative decking and railing, and leader in low-maintenance outdoor living products, has created a dedicated website and portfolio of products specifically geared toward these audiences.

Trex.co m/Professionals , which launched in mid-2021, houses digital content dedicated to satisfying the information and material needs of project specifiers and serves as a resource hub where professionals can access pertinent information about Trex’s product offerings. The robust site displays product and technical information in a streamlined and easily navigable manner. Visitors will find the following information and resources:

Company overview – highlighting Trex’s position as a category creator and leader with a proven track record of success and innovation.

– highlighting Trex’s position as a category creator and leader with a proven track record of success and innovation. Produ c t overview – showcasing Trex’s extensive product portfolio with product details, benefits, use cases and LEED contributions.

– showcasing Trex’s extensive product portfolio with product details, benefits, use cases and LEED contributions. Projects /case studies – featuring completed projects and product applications.

– featuring completed projects and product applications. Resourc e s – providing intuitive access to highly sought content including downloadable product brochures, installation guides, architectural and construction specifications, stamped documents, technical information, 3D renderings, warranties and more.

– providing intuitive access to highly sought content including downloadable product brochures, installation guides, architectural and construction specifications, stamped documents, technical information, 3D renderings, warranties and more. BIM Libra r y – stocked with carefully modeled BIM product files for Trex composite decking, railing and cladding to facilitate specification with precise product data.

– stocked with carefully modeled BIM product files for Trex composite decking, railing and cladding to facilitate specification with precise product data. Contact/ S u pport – offering direct connection points to information and services, along with the opportunity to request product samples.

“Since going live last July, the Trex Professionals site has served as a valuable resource for decision-makers across the architectural and landscape design arenas,” said Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing for Trex. “The real beauty of the site – and of working with Trex – is that specifiers can find everything they need to create an ultimate outdoor space all in one place and from one trusted, reliable, industry-leading source.”

From residential settings to hospitality and retail environments, Trex products deliver the performance and sustainability benefits that make them ideally suited for projects that call for premium durability and low-maintenance ease with a modern aesthetic. The company offers a comprehensive line of premium and value decking options, all made in the U.S. using 95% recycled material and backed by a 25-year warranty. Beyond its world-famous decking, the Trex portfolio also includes an extensive assortment of railing and infill options, along with cladding, fascia, outdoor lighting, deck drainage, pergolas, outdoor kitchen components and outdoor furniture.

“The strength of our portfolio lies in its breadth and versatility,” noted Adkins. “Our products have the ability to work for projects of any size, type or budget. They also work beautifully and seamlessly together to create cohesive environments that are sustainable, easy to maintain and deliver enduring curb appeal.”

Trex products have been used on projects ranging from piers and boardwalks to cruise ships, casinos, ballparks, high schools, playground structures and healthcare centers. A selection of Trex installations can be found on the Made wi t h Trex ® p age on the Trex Professionals site.

To visit the new Trex Professionals site, go to www.tr e x.com/professionals . To speak with a Trex AEC representative and/or request free product samples, call 800/289-8739.

About Trex Company

Trex Company, Inc. [: TREX] is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with nearly 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to have been named to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Sized Companies and Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fa s test-Growing Companies . Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit tre x .com . You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

Contact: Elizabeth Gartman or Sara Tatay

L.C. Williams & Associates

800/837-7123 or 312/565-3900

[email protected] or [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6492b55c-6fb8-4abc-a4bb-ab0fc2a7e03a