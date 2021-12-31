Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Discovery Value Fund Buys Asana Inc, Sells Coinbase Global Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Li Auto Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Discovery Value Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Asana Inc, sells Coinbase Global Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Li Auto Inc, Agora Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Discovery Value Fund. As of 2021Q4, Discovery Value Fund owns 15 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Discovery Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/discovery+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Discovery Value Fund
  1. Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 6,127,271 shares, 23.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.45%
  2. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 399,795 shares, 20.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.87%
  3. DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 3,439,050 shares, 18.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.79%
  4. Sea Ltd (SE) - 1,499,999 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.47%
  5. Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) - 2,163,209 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)

Discovery Value Fund initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.2 and $142.68, with an estimated average price of $105.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 1,308,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Li Auto Inc (LI)

Discovery Value Fund sold out a holding in Li Auto Inc. The sale prices were between $25.58 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $30.94.

Sold Out: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)

Discovery Value Fund sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $47.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $57.42.

Sold Out: RLX Technology Inc (RLX)

Discovery Value Fund sold out a holding in RLX Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $3.55 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.62.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Discovery Value Fund sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.

Sold Out: I-MAB (IMAB)

Discovery Value Fund sold out a holding in I-MAB. The sale prices were between $45.28 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $59.71.

Sold Out: JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS)

Discovery Value Fund sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $42.17 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $51.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of Discovery Value Fund. Also check out:

1. Discovery Value Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Discovery Value Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Discovery Value Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Discovery Value Fund keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus