Discovery Value Fund Buys Asana Inc, Sells Coinbase Global Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Li Auto Inc

New Purchases: ASAN,

ASAN, Added Positions: SE, NTLA, TSLA,

SE, NTLA, TSLA, Reduced Positions: DASH, SHOP, COIN, COUP, RBLX, API, CRSP, ALB, LAC,

DASH, SHOP, COIN, COUP, RBLX, API, CRSP, ALB, LAC, Sold Out: LI, SQM, TSM, RLX, IMAB, JKS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Asana Inc, sells Coinbase Global Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Li Auto Inc, Agora Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Discovery Value Fund. As of 2021Q4, Discovery Value Fund owns 15 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Discovery Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/discovery+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 6,127,271 shares, 23.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.45% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 399,795 shares, 20.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.87% DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 3,439,050 shares, 18.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.79% Sea Ltd (SE) - 1,499,999 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.47% Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) - 2,163,209 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%

Discovery Value Fund initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.2 and $142.68, with an estimated average price of $105.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 1,308,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Discovery Value Fund sold out a holding in Li Auto Inc. The sale prices were between $25.58 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $30.94.

Discovery Value Fund sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $47.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $57.42.

Discovery Value Fund sold out a holding in RLX Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $3.55 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.62.

Discovery Value Fund sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.

Discovery Value Fund sold out a holding in I-MAB. The sale prices were between $45.28 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $59.71.

Discovery Value Fund sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $42.17 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $51.72.