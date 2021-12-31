Discovery Value Fund Buys Asana Inc, Sells Coinbase Global Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Li Auto Inc

- New Purchases: ASAN,
- Added Positions: SE, NTLA, TSLA,
- Reduced Positions: DASH, SHOP, COIN, COUP, RBLX, API, CRSP, ALB, LAC,
- Sold Out: LI, SQM, TSM, RLX, IMAB, JKS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Discovery Value Fund
- Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 6,127,271 shares, 23.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.45%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 399,795 shares, 20.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.87%
- DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 3,439,050 shares, 18.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.79%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 1,499,999 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.47%
- Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) - 2,163,209 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
Discovery Value Fund initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.2 and $142.68, with an estimated average price of $105.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 1,308,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Li Auto Inc (LI)
Discovery Value Fund sold out a holding in Li Auto Inc. The sale prices were between $25.58 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $30.94.Sold Out: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)
Discovery Value Fund sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $47.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $57.42.Sold Out: RLX Technology Inc (RLX)
Discovery Value Fund sold out a holding in RLX Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $3.55 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.62.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Discovery Value Fund sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.Sold Out: I-MAB (IMAB)
Discovery Value Fund sold out a holding in I-MAB. The sale prices were between $45.28 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $59.71.Sold Out: JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS)
Discovery Value Fund sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $42.17 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $51.72.
