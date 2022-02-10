ALFI to Incorporate Cutting-Edge Computer Vision and Machine Learning SaaS Platform to Enhance 22Miles' Content Management Platform

22Miles and ALFI to Provide Brands and Location Owners State-of-the-Art Wayfinding Solutions to Better Communicate with Target Audiences

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, confirmed today, a partnership with 22Miles, the leader of experiential and visualized communications in the digital signage industry. The collaboration will marry 22Miles' content management system (CMS), PublisherPro.AioT, with Alfi's SaaS technology, to provide brands and location owners audience data-driven experiences, audience matching, insights, and analytics in a privacy-compliant manner.

Alfi's cutting-edge computer vision with machine learning technology now enables 22Miles to precisely match the content displayed on their kiosks to thousands, if not millions, of consumers that need guidance and understanding of large physical environments, such as airports, transportation hubs, casinos, shopping centers or office spaces. The coupling of Alfi and 22 Miles' technology results in an enhanced user experience that provides relevant content and a state-of-the-art wayfinding solution.

"22Miles is known for its comprehensive all-in-one digital signage solution in popular locations that deliver information to consumers at key decision points, creating the perfect opportunity to integrate with Alfi to ensure clients effectively connect, inform and impress consumers with the most relevant information," said Peter Bordes, Interim CEO and Board Member at ALFI.

With the increasing interest in Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) metrics from ad executives and the success more than 2,300 global clients have seen with 22Miles' award-winning platform, brands and location owners will now be able to create, import, manage, and customize immersive and engaging content through the likes of interactive video walls, 3D wayfinding, and mobile solutions.

"Alfi's next-gen technology can capitalize on any instant engagement with consumers and helps us take the next step to remain ahead of the curve. We believe we are investing in a partnership and solution that will not only allow us to offer a best-in-class service to our customers all over the world, but also allow our clients to produce content that is targeted, measurable and impactful," said Tomer Mann, Chief Revenue Officer at 22Miles.

The latest announcement comes on the heels of Alfi's first domestic airport kiosk partnership, where its AI digital advertising technology is poised to reach 27 million passengers - further cementing Alfi's mission to reconstruct how consumers receive and interact with personalized content for years to come.

About 22Miles

22Miles provides comprehensive technology solutions for digital connectivity, visual communications, media management, and adaptive multi-point interactive experiences. Powered by an immersive, easy-to-use content management software, the process of creating, managing, and enhancing a facility's designed content has never been as simple.

22Miles creates a unique experience for agile environments, interactive applications, streamlining events, and visually impactful informational content for venues, mix-use, corporate centers, or large campuses. It is customizable from experiential digital signage, interactive 3D wayfinding, safe contact-less interaction technology, large array video walls, room booking capabilities, and native or HTML mobile apps, allowing creators to build for any organizational storyboard and journey.

About Alfi Inc.

Alfi, Inc. provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out-of-home advertising marketplace. Since 2018, Alfi, Inc. has been developing its artificial intelligence advertising platform to deliver targeted advertising in an ethical and privacy-conscious manner. For more information, please visit:https://www.getalfi.com

