SkyWest Named One of Forbes "America's Best Large Employers" for Second Year in a Row

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) is pleased to be named one of “America’s Best Large Employers” by Forbes for the second year in a row in 2022. Of the 500 employers, SkyWest was the only regional airline included on the list. The employers on Forbes’ list were chosen based on an independent survey of 60,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Forbes as a top employer for the second year running in 2022,” said Chip Childs, President & CEO of SkyWest. “It’s hard to imagine navigating the past couple of years without the dedicated teamwork of our incredible group of professionals. They’re the best in our industry and I’m humbled to be a part of this outstanding team.”

Forbes’ selections were based on an independent survey of 60,000 U.S. employees. SkyWest was also named a Forbes Best Employer in 2021, and is a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award recipient for 2020 and 2021.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of over 500 aircraft connecting passengers to over 230 destinations throughout North America. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines carrying more than 36 million passengers in 2021.

About the Award

Forbes and Statista selected the America’s Best Employers 2021 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

