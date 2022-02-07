Accenture Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Service Providers

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named as a Leader in the Gartner “Magic+Quadrant+for+Data+and+Analytics+Service+Providers.”

The report underscores the pervasiveness of data and analytics across enterprises, noting that “Organizations are deploying D&A to support digital transformation and acceleration, and the use of D&A is increasingly pervasive across enterprises, fueling market growth. In the 2021 Gartner’s View from the Board of Directors survey, 69% of boards of directors said they had accelerated digital business initiatives in the wake of COVID-19. In the same survey, these boards of directors placed analytics and AI as the No. 1 and No. 2 top game-changing technologies to emerge stronger from the COVID-19 crisis.” Among the 18 companies assessed, Gartner positioned Accenture highest and furthest in this Magic Quadrant for its ability to execute and completeness of vision in this market.

“Accenture’s long-standing commitment to help clients realize business value, coupled with our Data-led+Transformation offering and investments in building assets like Solutions.AI, our strategic acquisitions, and our focus on talent and investments in advanced artificial intelligence have made us a leader in the data & analytics and AI space,” Sanjeev Vohra, senior managing director and global lead for Accenture Applied Intelligence. “Our continued momentum of people, technology and strategy will accelerate our ability to deliver leading data and AI solutions to our customers.”

With a large, and growing, group of data partners helping to power the Accenture Data Platform, and a robust Solutions.AI portfolio to address industry and functional areas like talent and skilling, customer engagement and pricing, Accenture Applied Intelligence is helping clients around the world drive success in their Data-led Transformations and grow their business.

