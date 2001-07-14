50 Graduates of Perficient's Bright Paths Program Join the Company

Perficient%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced that it has hired an additional 50 graduates from its Bright Paths Program, an initiative designed to advance STEM education and career opportunities for underrepresented constituencies and communities.

The second+Bright+Paths+Program began in fall 2021 at online pop-up campuses in Detroit, Mich., and Lafayette, La., in partnership with Strayer University’s Hackbright Academy, a coding bootcamp and software engineering program designed for women, as well as Devmountain, a design and coding bootcamp designed to equip students with the skills to start their journey toward a career in tech. During the full-time, fully funded bootcamp, students completed software engineering coursework, learned about the consulting business, connected with mentors, and engineered their own innovative applications.

“This Bright Paths cohort was filled with talented, ambitious individuals,” said Tom Hogan, president and chief operating officer, Perficient. “The Bright Paths Program is designed to close the employment gap that exists in the technology industry. We know there’s so much untapped talent in our communities, and this group brought that innovation to the surface. It’s been so rewarding to watch them grow their skills, and we’re excited to see their professional development continue here at Perficient.”

At the conclusion of the multi-week bootcamp, all qualified graduates received offers in the software engineering and development field with Perficient. To date, 67 candidates with diverse technical backgrounds, including many women and minorities, have joined Perficient through the Bright Paths Program.

“Perficient is focused on bringing more diverse insights, backgrounds, and skillsets into the industry to drive innovation forward and benefit our communities,” said Mary-Beth Ostasz, area vice president, Perficient. “Each student brought curiosity, innovation, passion, and inspiration throughout the program. These characteristics will serve them well as they collaborate with other likeminded colleagues at Perficient to innovate digital-first solutions for our clients.”

