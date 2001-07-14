DXC Technology Selected by the University of Newcastle, Australia to Manage its Core Student Information System and Infrastructure

DXC+Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider and a member of Oracle+PartnerNetwork, today announced it has signed a multi-year Managed Services agreement with the University+of+Newcastle to manage Oracle%26rsquo%3Bs+PeopleSoft+Campus+Solutions application and infrastructure. The University of Newcastle is one of the first universities in Australia to engage a strategic partner to support its core campus application in its entirety.

DXC’s practice for Oracle will provide Managed Services for the PeopleSoft Campus Solutions application, including 24/7 critical coverage, Amazon Web Service (AWS) technology management, database, middleware support, and continuous delivery service. This complete service will allow DXC to manage all applications and infrastructure, allowing the University to focus on its business operations.

“Digital transformation in the higher education sector is giving teams access to world-class, low-cost, and industry-specific cloud solutions. DXC is delighted to collaborate with the University of Newcastle to provide full support of their core PeopleSoft Campus Solutions system,” said Richard James, Practice Director (Asia Pacific), DXC practice for Oracle. “In order to achieve their goal of delivering high-quality education, it is imperative for universities to have trusted partners that can manage the smooth running of their back-end applications while they focus on business-critical operations, achieving greater efficiencies for students and staff.”

In the face of increasing competition, higher education providers are under pressure to deliver superior student experiences and think strategically and innovatively about future directions, all while making their budgets go further. To this end, the University of Newcastle needs to support its business users, reduce the operational risk of license compliance and general operations, and drive an innovation agenda to stay competitive.

“The University of Newcastle is committed to ensuring a high continuity of service in a cost-effective manner,” said Ben Patey, Associate Director - Solutions, University of Newcastle. “Our partnership with DXC ensures that our applications are always up to date with the latest patching releases and all the University enhancements required are deployed, maximising our investment in the software.”

With over 37,000 students, 1,100 academic staff, and 1,500 administrative staff, the University of Newcastle is a world-class university with a strong focus on student experience, excellence in teaching, and research. It has a primary campus in Callaghan, New South Wales, and operates many other campuses around Australia as well as supporting online remote learning.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

About The University of Newcastle

At the University of Newcastle, we’re dedicated to outstanding education and research. We’re ranked in the top 200 of the world’s universities by QS World University Rankings. Our degrees are shaped around flexible and transferable skills, work placements and entrepreneurial opportunities. Across our campuses in Newcastle, the Central Coast, Sydney and Singapore, the University of Newcastle enrols more than 39,000 students from diverse backgrounds, with a focus on equity and developing the world’s next generation of socially oriented leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators. We are fully committed to building on our strengths in Indigenous higher education and providing a supportive space for our Indigenous students and communities.

