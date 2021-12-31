Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc Buys International Business Machines Corp, Fiserv Inc, Visa Inc, Sells The Hershey Co, Skillz Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: FISV, V, BRK.A, NKE, CATC,
- Added Positions: IBM, MMM, ADSK, MDT, SPLK, INTC, DD, CERN, MRK, NVS, WY, WMB, CHRW, TXN, FTNT, CL, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: HSY, SLB, SKLZ, ACN, FAST, SYY, TRMB, ADP, BP, ANSS, GIS, T, NTRS, KO, CB, IT, HD,
- Sold Out: KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of WILKINS INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 349,800 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 108,931 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 66,055 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 205,607 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
- F5 Inc (FFIV) - 64,054 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $99.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 37,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $480105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $144.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)
Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Cambridge Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $85.05 and $96.59, with an estimated average price of $91.47. The stock is now traded at around $88.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 334.78%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 40,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
