Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc Buys International Business Machines Corp, Fiserv Inc, Visa Inc, Sells The Hershey Co, Skillz Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc (Current Portfolio) buys International Business Machines Corp, Fiserv Inc, Visa Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Nike Inc, sells The Hershey Co, Skillz Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2021Q4, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc owns 81 stocks with a total value of $453 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WILKINS INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wilkins+investment+counsel+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WILKINS INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC
  1. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 349,800 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  2. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 108,931 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  3. Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 66,055 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%
  4. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 205,607 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
  5. F5 Inc (FFIV) - 64,054 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $99.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 37,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $480105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $144.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Cambridge Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $85.05 and $96.59, with an estimated average price of $91.47. The stock is now traded at around $88.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 334.78%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 40,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of WILKINS INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC. Also check out:

1. WILKINS INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WILKINS INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WILKINS INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WILKINS INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus