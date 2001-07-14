VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) SmartCast is your home for the Big Game, with a Game Day Collection of streaming apps, programming, and more to please every football fan.

VIZIO Has the Big Game Covered With Its Game Day Collection (Photo: Business Wire)

VIZIO’s Game Day Collection includes a variety of featured carousels on the SmartCast home screen to make the experience of discovering where to watch the big game live — as well as great related content like football movies, documentaries, and even game-day recipe collections — fast and easy.

With one-click access, fans can catch the big game between Cincinnati and Los Angeles at 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday, February 13 via several streaming apps on VIZIO SmartCast, including fuboTV, SLING TV, YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, Peacock and NBCU.

“This year is particularly exciting as we have evolved the VIZIO Game Day Collection to feature more fan-based lifestyle content leading up to the game. We are focused on enhancing the viewer experience with classic football films, legendary sports documentaries, easy access points to the game itself, and of course the best pre-game appetizer recipes, all streaming on VIZIO SmartCast," said Steve DeMain, VP, Engagement at VIZIO.

Featured Carousels on the VIZIO Game Day Collection include:

Countdown to Kickoff — Pregame all week with a selection of recipes, documentaries, TV shows, music, and more.

— Pregame all week with a selection of recipes, documentaries, TV shows, music, and more. Hail Mary — The Underdog Story features a selection of classic movies where fans always cheer for the underdog.

— features a selection of classic movies where fans always cheer for the underdog. Time Out — With WatchFree+ Sports Channels, you can stay up to date with highlights, news, and interviews on a wide selection of our free streaming channels.

— With WatchFree+ Sports Channels, you can stay up to date with highlights, news, and interviews on a wide selection of our free streaming channels. MVP Inspired by True Stories —A collection of movies and documentaries highlighting classic sports legends and incredible sports stories.

But you can’t have a game day party without a great TV! There’s still time to bring the big screen experience home for the Big Game and wow guests with immersive sight and sound by creating your own home theater environment. VIZIO TVs display the deepest blacks and highest peak brightness in their class thanks to an unbeatable 4K HDR picture in the V-Series models. Grab a V655-J09+Smart+TV+at+Best+Buy for $599.99 MSRP, Promo Pricing: $499.99 / $100 off from now to 4/17/22, or the V585-J01+Smart+TV+at+Target for $529.99, Promo Pricing: $399.99/ $130 off from now to 3/26/22.

The ultimate game day experience is not only about picture quality, but also stadium-shaking floor to ceiling audio. Feel like you are right there at the game by pairing a VIZIO SmartCast TV with one of VIZIO’s award-winning sound bars. With Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® audio across VIZIO’s M-Series audio line, you will feel completely engaged in the action. Find the M215a-J06+Sound+Bar+at+Walmart, with DOLBY ATMOS + DTS:X, now only $178.00 on promotion until 5/30/22, or the M51AX-J6+Sound+Bar for $296 until 4/12/22.

Availability

The latest Game Day Collection WatchFree+ on demand programming is available on all VIZIO SmartCast TVs. Visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vizio.com%2Fen%2Fwatchfreeplus to learn more.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast™ operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

