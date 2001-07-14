Unlock Masonite Named "Best Virtual Immersive Experience" in Ragan's 2021 Video, Visual & Virtual Awards

Masonite is proud to announce that Unlock Masonite – an online tool designed to help builders better meet the needs of today’s home buyers – has been named “Best Virtual Immersive Experience” in Ragan Communications’ 2021 Video, Visual & Virtual Awards.

Launched in 2021, Unlock Masonite is a digital tool that allows online visitors to virtually explore innovations that deliver on the Masonite mission to make life and living better though Doors That Do More™. Included in the experience are door solutions designed to provide more light, more privacy, and more beautiful spaces. The immersive world showcases a variety of interior and exterior doors, curated for every room of the home, while balancing variety of design with consistency of style.

“As the world continued to change last year, it caused us to think differently about how we engage with builders, dealers and distributors,” said Jennifer Renaud, Chief Marketing Officer, Masonite. “We are thrilled to receive this recognition for Unlock Masonite, and we are excited about the future. We will continue our efforts to develop innovative ideas and bring products to the market that address homeowner needs for comfort, safety, security and convenience.”

Masonite will unveil an expanded Unlock Masonite experience with additional curated interior and exterior door styles later this year.

To experience Unlock Masonite, visit unlockmasonite.com.

