This Low Price-Earnings Dow Component Hit a New High

A big, boring insurance company is one of the best performing stocks among the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s components at the moment. The Travelers Companies ( TRV, Financial) just hit new all-time highs while the index itself languished below its highs from many weeks ago.

Despite the recent share price gains, the property and casualty insurer looks like a value stock with a price-earnings ratio of just 11.88. For reference, the average price-earnings ratio of the Dow 30 taken together is about 20.

Take a look at the price performance of The Travelers Companies lately:

Note the all-time high and the way that the price continues to remain well above its up-trending 50-day moving average (the grey line) and its up-trending 200-day moving average (the green line).

The Travelers Companies is a huge business with a market capitalization of $41.62 billion and an enterprise value of $48.12 billion. The stock trades at a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-sales ratio of 1.24 and a price-to-free-cash-flow ratio of 6.64. All of these metrics suggest value.

Earnings per share this year increased by 6.00%. The EPS growth rate for the past five years is -70%. Wall Street expects next year’s earnings to improve at a 12.87% rate.

In the meantime, investors are paid a $3.52 per share dividend for a yield of 2.04%.

The NYSE-traded equity is highly liquid with an average daily volume of 1.55 million shares, which is what you might expect of a Dow component.

The GuruFocus summary of the financials finds three good signs and five medium warning signs for The Travelers Companies:

The financial strength metrics look decent. The cash-debt ratio is low, but the interest coverage ratio is sufficient. Overall, it gets a score of 4 out of 10 from GuruFocus for financial strength.

Hedge fund managers Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) added to their positions in the stock late last year, a sign of confidence in The Travelers Companies from two legendary stock pickers.

The company has many strong competitors in the field, including Allstate ( ALL, Financial), CNA Financial ( CNA, Financial), Progressive ( PGR, Financial) and American Financial Group, among others.

That the big insurer is beating most of the other stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggests good strength, especially when high price-earnings growth stocks seem unable to reach their former highs. The success of The Travelers Companies is another sign that recently value stocks are the better choice in this market.