Pawtocol UPI Token Listed on Coinbase and Huobi, Two of World's Largest Cryptocurrency Exchanges

Pawtocol, creator of the world’s first pet platform powered by blockchain technology, today announced their native utility token UPI (Universal Pet Income) has officially been listed on two of the industry’s leading international cryptocurrency exchanges – Coinbase and Huobi. UPI went live on both Coinbase and Huobi earlier this week, February 8th 2022, allowing users to purchase the token via USD and other popular cryptocurrencies. As a part of the launch, both Coinbase and Huobi indicated that they will offer UPI – Tether (USDT) in the near future.

These listings showcase the strong level of market support for both the Pawtocol platform and its utility token, UPI. With these new listings, UPI will now be available to more than 350M global users that are annually trading over $3 trillion across both platforms.

“This is a critical moment for Pawtocol, as Coinbase and Huobi have prominently positioned UPI amongst the largest and most successful cryptocurrencies in the world,” said Colin Jordan, CEO of Pawtocol. “We are thrilled to receive support from these exchanges as they provide a tremendous amount of credibility and reinforce that we are one of the emerging leaders in the space. As we continue to rapidly accelerate our growth, we will look to make UPI available on more Tier 1 exchanges like Binance, Mandala, UpBit, and more, so that more people can be involved with our mission.”

This announcement comes on the heels of Pawtocol’s recent+acquisition by New Wave Holdings, which was accompanied by $3.4M (CAD) in funding. Pawtocol will continue to utilize that funding to grow their team and develop the initial product offerings on their all-inclusive platform, including the world’s first blockchain-powered pet tag and NFT Marketplace for pets. UPI owners will be able to exchange their tokens for pet-related products, services, and other perks inside the Pawtocol ecosystem.

Pawtocol Holding Corp. (“Pawtocol”), is a wholly owned subsidiary of New Wave Holding Corp. (“New Wave”) (CSE:SPOR, FWB: 0XMB, OTCPK: TRMNK).

About Pawtocol

Pawtocol, powered by blockchain technology, is the first pet platform of its kind. Pawtocol connects the physical lives of pets and pet owners with the rapidly expanding digital universe to create the world’s most advanced pet community. For the first time pet owners are able to have full control over their information and use it in a meaningful way – improving their lives, their pets’ lives, and millions of others in the pet community all over the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220211005568/en/