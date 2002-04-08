ACM Research Receives Multiple Purchase Orders for Ultra C wb Wet Bench Tools

Largest purchase order for wet bench systems in ACM’s history;

Wet bench product line expanded to include Ultra-Low-Pressure Dry (ULD) technology

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (ACM) ( ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, today announced volume purchase orders for 29 Ultra C wb wet bench tools for 300 mm wafer applications. The orders are from multiple China-based customers, and include repeat orders for 16 tools from an emerging foundry customer to support its ongoing fab expansion. Shipments are scheduled in two phases, beginning in the first half of 2022.

“Our wet bench systems were developed to meet our customers’ needs for a full range of wet cleaning technologies across multiple nodes,” said Dr. David Wang, ACM’s President and CEO. “These orders validate ACM’s strategy to expand our portfolio beyond advanced cleaning with a highly competitive product offering. Securing volume orders from new and repeat customers speaks to our success—both with the foundry customer and the broader wet bench market. We view this as a clear demonstration of our technical capability, our growing market leadership and our ability to respond to customer demand. Together with our advanced dry technologies, ACM’s bench products can cover almost all cleaning process steps that require bench cleaning.”

Additionally, ACM today introduced its Ultra Low Pressure Dry (ULD) technology for 300 mm bench systems. The process is specifically designed to mitigate post-bench clean drying challenges associated with high-aspect-ratio structures of 3D NAND and logic devices on advanced semiconductor wafers. ACM’s new ULD bench module uses a low-pressure isopropyl alcohol (IPA) drying process to address these requirements for most bench clean dry processes, including pre-furnace clean, post-ion implant cleaning and post-dry-etch photoresist removal, post-chemical-mechanical planarization (CMP) cleaning, and pre-cleaning before film deposition, oxide etch and nitride removal. ACM shipped its first ULD module to a leading China-based memory semiconductor manufacturer in the third quarter of 2021, and ACM believes the initial process data validate the effectiveness of the ULD module in advanced node manufacturing.

About ACM’s Ultra C wb Wet Bench Tool

Key cleaning applications for the Ultra C wb wet bench tool include pre-furnace clean, RCA clean, photoresist strip, oxide etch, silicon nitride removal, as well as removal of FEOL poly/oxide or BEOL metal for wafer recycling. With its independent processing modules and the Multiple Chemical Rinse (MRC) module where multiple cleaning chemical such as SC1, SC2, DHF, DIO3, DIW etc. can be supplied in programmed sequences, ACM’s Ultra C wb wet bench tool delivers high cleaning performance and eliminates cross-contamination at a lower cost of ownership. The Ultra C wb wet bench tool efficiently uses chemistries and deionized water (DIW), making it environmentally friendly. Finally, its modular design and small footprint allow for ease of configuration on the production floor.

About ACM’s Ultra Low Pressure Dry (ULD) Technology for 300mm Bench Systems

ACM’s ULD module leverages hot dinitrogen (N 2 ) to carry high temperature IPA, reducing IPA surface tension and increasing the surface tension gradient of IPA and DIW after water leaves the wafer surface. This reduces drying tank pressure in the IPA/N 2 mixture environment, speeding both the substitution of IPA for DIW and the vaporization of IPA on the wafer surface. This technique greatly improves drying performance on patterned wafers, reducing watermarks and particle contamination, shortening drying time and reducing pattern collapse.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes, which are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing and wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmrcsh.com.