SolarWinds to Host Technology Demonstrations and Networking Event at AFCEA West 2022

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI, Financial), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, announced its upcoming participation in AFCEA+West+2022, February 16-18, 2022 in San Diego, California. At the event, SolarWinds will demonstrate how its network, systems, applications, security, and database management solutions can help military and civilian IT professionals modernize, secure, and manage their networks. Attendees can also join SolarWinds and Carahsoft at a complimentary joint-networking event.

AFCEA West, now in its 32nd year of bringing military and industry leaders together, is the premier naval conference and exposition on the West Coast, providing the opportunity for senior military and government officials to gain valuable feedback directly from Sea Services war fighters. U.S. and allied military and government decision-makers will have the opportunity to learn how SolarWinds® tools can help protect and optimize their IT systems supporting Sea Services operations.

“The DoD continues to be burdened by mounting security threats. The growing prominence of the general hacking community and foreign government-led cyberattacks is forcing the public sector to re-evaluate+its+security+posture,” said Tim Brown, CISO and vice president, Security, SolarWinds. “We look forward to reconnecting with military IT pros, contractors, and customers at AFCEA West to discuss strategic ways to modernize and improve network security and performance.”

Visit SolarWinds at Booth 2500

Join SolarWinds engineers and product experts at Booth 2500 to learn more about the company’s comprehensive and affordable IT management software portfolio, including solutions for government networks, security, systems, applications, databases, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about how SolarWinds is setting a new+standard+for+software+development through Secure by Design to help make the industry stronger and more secure.

Attendees can also pick up free SolarWinds gear and gain a hands-on look at SolarWinds newest IT management and monitoring products, including:

​​SolarWinds+Orion%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Suite+for+Federal+Government – powerful, scalable infrastructure monitoring and management platform

SolarWinds+Access+Rights+Manager – simplified and automated access rights management

SolarWinds+Security+Event+Manager – powerful security information and event management

SolarWinds+Network+Performance+Monitor – automated network performance monitoring and management

SolarWinds+Network+Configuration+Manager – network configuration and change management

SolarWinds+Server+%26amp%3B+Application+Monitor – agentless application and server monitoring

SolarWinds+Database+Performance+Analyzer – database performance monitoring, analysis, and tuning

Network With the SolarWinds Federal Team at Free Networking Event

Wednesday, February 16, the SolarWinds Federal Team and Carahsoft will host a networking event with complimentary appetizers and cocktails at Float, the Hard Rock Hotel® rooftop bar, from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. PT. This event will bring together SolarWinds technical and business leaders, customers, Partners, and event attendees to network and learn how SolarWinds is helping the Department of Defense and civilian agencies change the way they manage and monitor IT. Space is limited, and attendees are encouraged to RSVP.

SolarWinds Solutions for Government

Pricing for SolarWinds software is available on the U.S.+General+Services+Administration+%28GSA%29+Schedule, CHESS ITES-SW, and other contract vehicles.

For more product and GSA pricing information and for a fully functional free trial of all of the above products, visit the SolarWinds+Government+Solutions page.

