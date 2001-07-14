Crescent Energy Joins the OGMP 2.0 Initiative for Methane Emissions Reporting, Enhancing the Foundation of its Emissions Reduction Program

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) today announced its membership in the Oil & Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) 2.0 Initiative to enhance the company’s reporting of methane emissions. The OGMP 2.0 framework is the leading industry standard for methane emissions reporting, allowing a company to assess its emissions footprint by asset and create targeted emissions reduction programs. By adopting this rigorous reporting standard to quantify methane leaks, Crescent Energy is establishing an operational culture focused on emissions reduction.

“Crescent Energy is meeting today’s energy needs while focusing on a cleaner tomorrow,” said David Rockecharlie, CEO of Crescent Energy. “Reducing methane emissions is critical to slowing climate change impacts, but to best manage methane, we must first measure it. That’s why we are building our climate strategy on high-quality data, gathered through the OGMP 2.0 framework, to inform our emissions reduction efforts.”

The OGMP is an initiative launched by the UN Environment Programme and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition. It is the only broad multi-national and multi-stakeholder partnership working on methane emission measurement and reporting protocols. OGMP creates a credible platform to help member companies demonstrate actual methane emission reductions. Comprised of more than 70 companies representing 30% of the world’s oil and gas production, the OGMP also offers a platform to help member companies share learnings and best practices.

Rockecharlie continued, “Since closing the merger with Contango in early December, we issued our inaugural ESG report, formed an ESG Advisory Council and joined the OGMP 2.0 initiative, which highlights our commitment to being a leader in ESG performance as a newly-formed company.”

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy is a well‐capitalized U.S. independent energy company with a portfolio of assets in key proven basins across the lower 48 states and substantial cash flow supported by a predictable base of production. Our core leadership team is a group of experienced investment, financial and industry professionals who continue to execute on the strategy we have employed since 2011. The company’s mission is to invest in energy assets and deliver better returns, operations and stewardship. For additional information, please visit www.crescentenergyco.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220214005048/en/