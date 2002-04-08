GigaDevice Selects PDF Solutions Exensio Analytics Platform to Support Rapid Semiconductor Growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. ( PDFS), a global provider of differentiated data and analytics solutions to the semiconductor and electronics industries, today announced that GigaDevice (Stock code: 603986), a global provider of semiconductors for memory, microcontrollers, and sensors has selected Exensio® Fabless from PDF Solutions for advanced analytics, production monitoring, and reporting across all of its semiconductor products.



As a market leader in NOR flash memory, MCUs and sensors, GigaDevice has a significant product portfolio of semiconductor devices. In addition, as a fabless semiconductor company, GigaDevice also operates a complex supply chain comprised of foundry, assembly and test subcontractor partners. Over the past several years, the company has accelerated product development to meet the needs of its customers. As a result, there has also been a corresponding increase in product data volume and analytic challenges. One of the strategic initiatives of GigaDevice during this time was to implement a comprehensive approach to product data analytics and reporting that could be applied on an enterprise level.

To meet the big data challenges brought about by the company’s rapid growth, GigaDevice selected the PDF Solutions Exensio analytics platform. The powerful combination of robust data management and flexible product setup and configuration made Exensio Fabless an ideal fit for its supply chain environment. Since deploying Exensio Fabless, GigaDevice engineers routinely improved their analytics throughput and efficiency by 50-80% due to the powerful data analytics and advanced reporting capabilities that are built into the Exensio platform.

"The Exensio analytics platform is a well-known solution in the semiconductor industry and PDF Solutions has an excellent local support team to meet the data analysis needs of GigaDevice," said Feng Jun, Director of the Product Integration Department of GigaDevice. “With the continuous growth of GigaDevice product lines and the increasing manufacturing product volume, I believe that Exensio Fabless can provide our engineers with the most efficient and accurate data analysis capabilities.”

"We are very proud of our strong business relationship with GigaDevice," said Jia Jun, Head of China Business Development at PDF Solutions. "Starting from a focused evaluation, to the formation of a commercial cooperation plan that included optimized analysis and reporting templates for the GigaDevice engineering team, PDF Solutions helped GigaDevice establish a comprehensive big data analytics platform that is intended to help them increase the success of their world-class fabless operations.”

About the Exensio Platform

The PDF Solutions’ Exensio analytics platform is an enterprise-level, end-to-end analytics environment that architected to empower engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem to rapidly improve the yield, quality, and profitability of their devices. Combined with PDF Solutions’ professional services, the Exensio analytics platform is designed to enable its customers to realize the benefits of Industry 4.0 by transforming how the ecosystem collects, analyzes, and shares data.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions ( PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com/.

PDF Solutions, the PDF Solutions logo, and Exensio are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

About GigaDevice

GigaDevice Semiconductor (stock number 603986), founded in Silicon Valley in 2005, is a global fabless semiconductor company engaged in advanced memory technology and IC solutions. GigaDevice provides a wide range of high-performance Flash Memory products. It is one of the companies that pioneered SPI NOR Flash Memory and have powered up more than 10 billion electronic devices in the world since 2010. The company is committed to the design and development of various high-speed and low-power memory and microcontroller products. For more information, please visit www.GigaDevice.com.

