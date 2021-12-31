Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
MFP Investors LLC Buys Twitter Inc, Telesat Corp, Turning Point Brands Inc, Sells , Loral Spacemmunications Inc, CM Life Sciences III Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company MFP Investors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Twitter Inc, Telesat Corp, Turning Point Brands Inc, Amerant Bancorp Inc, Brinker International Inc, sells , Loral Spacemmunications Inc, CM Life Sciences III Inc, Investors Bancorp Inc, Amerant Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MFP Investors LLC. As of 2021Q4, MFP Investors LLC owns 143 stocks with a total value of $904 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Michael Price
  1. Intel Corp (INTC) - 2,067,025 shares, 11.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
  2. S&W Seed Co (SANW) - 17,442,726 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.67%
  3. Bunge Ltd (BG) - 435,000 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio.
  4. (CIT) - 645,600 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio.
  5. Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 561,000 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Telesat Corp (TSAT)

MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in Telesat Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $30.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 278,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB)

MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in Turning Point Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $48.61, with an estimated average price of $40.35. The stock is now traded at around $34.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 147,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Brinker International Inc (EAT)

MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $50.91, with an estimated average price of $41.03. The stock is now traded at around $41.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 122,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.43 and $71.99, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 56,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: EQRx Inc (EQRX)

MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in EQRx Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $3.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 560,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN)

MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $3.24 and $5.18, with an estimated average price of $4.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 710,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 103.00%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 507,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amerant Bancorp Inc (AMTB)

MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Amerant Bancorp Inc by 56.29%. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $35.63, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $33.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 440,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS)

MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Trinity Place Holdings Inc by 31.38%. The purchase prices were between $1.78 and $2.32, with an estimated average price of $1.95. The stock is now traded at around $1.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 8,813,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Kohl's Corp (KSS)

MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Kohl's Corp by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $44.44 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $58.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MISTRAS Group Inc (MG)

MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in MISTRAS Group Inc by 442.63%. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $8.74. The stock is now traded at around $6.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY)

MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Party City Holdco Inc by 34.89%. The purchase prices were between $4.9 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $4.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,410,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (KSU)

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Loral Space & Communications Inc (LORL)

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $41.52 and $55.16, with an estimated average price of $46.58.

Sold Out: CM Life Sciences III Inc (CMLTU)

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences III Inc. The sale prices were between $8.87 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $10.28.

Sold Out: Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in Investors Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $14.2 and $16.13, with an estimated average price of $15.4.

Sold Out: Amerant Bancorp Inc (AMTBB)

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in Amerant Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $26.02.

Sold Out: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $44.14, with an estimated average price of $40.29.



