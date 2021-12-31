MFP Investors LLC Buys Twitter Inc, Telesat Corp, Turning Point Brands Inc, Sells , Loral Spacemmunications Inc, CM Life Sciences III Inc

New Purchases: TSAT, TPB, EAT, SWX, EQRX, AMRN, ATHA, SMG, CSTM, CLST,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Twitter Inc, Telesat Corp, Turning Point Brands Inc, Amerant Bancorp Inc, Brinker International Inc, sells , Loral Spacemmunications Inc, CM Life Sciences III Inc, Investors Bancorp Inc, Amerant Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MFP Investors LLC. As of 2021Q4, MFP Investors LLC owns 143 stocks with a total value of $904 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Intel Corp (INTC) - 2,067,025 shares, 11.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% S&W Seed Co (SANW) - 17,442,726 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.67% Bunge Ltd (BG) - 435,000 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. (CIT) - 645,600 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 561,000 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio.

MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in Telesat Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $30.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 278,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in Turning Point Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $48.61, with an estimated average price of $40.35. The stock is now traded at around $34.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 147,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $50.91, with an estimated average price of $41.03. The stock is now traded at around $41.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 122,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.43 and $71.99, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 56,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in EQRx Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $3.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 560,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $3.24 and $5.18, with an estimated average price of $4.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 710,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 103.00%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 507,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Amerant Bancorp Inc by 56.29%. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $35.63, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $33.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 440,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Trinity Place Holdings Inc by 31.38%. The purchase prices were between $1.78 and $2.32, with an estimated average price of $1.95. The stock is now traded at around $1.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 8,813,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Kohl's Corp by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $44.44 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $58.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in MISTRAS Group Inc by 442.63%. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $8.74. The stock is now traded at around $6.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Party City Holdco Inc by 34.89%. The purchase prices were between $4.9 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $4.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,410,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $41.52 and $55.16, with an estimated average price of $46.58.

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences III Inc. The sale prices were between $8.87 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $10.28.

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in Investors Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $14.2 and $16.13, with an estimated average price of $15.4.

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in Amerant Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $26.02.

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $44.14, with an estimated average price of $40.29.