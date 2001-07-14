Intertek Dietary Supplements and Natural Products Develops Adulteration Panel Analysis for Nutraceutical Supplements

Intertek, a Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, announces the launch of a new adulteration panel analysis service, developed and offered exclusively by our dietary supplements and natural product testing laboratory in Champaign, Ill. The new service identifies specific adulterants in nutraceutical and botanical supplements used for weight loss, weight management, or sexual enhancement.

Intertek developed the adulteration panel analysis service for manufacturers to provide proof of adulterant-free products placed on market. Natural nutraceutical ingredients are found in a wide variety of health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter health products, cosmeceuticals, functional foods, and dietary supplements. Due to the growing popularity of nutraceuticals among consumers who strive for healthier lifestyles, manufacturers of nutraceutical products have increased pressures from retailers to demonstrate that these products are not adulterated with certain identified compounds, which involves verification through product testing completed by an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory, like Intertek’s Champaign, Ill. laboratory.

“As nutraceutical regulations and requirements evolve in various markets around the globe, Intertek is committed to helping manufacturers and sellers of these products to comply with retailer specification requirements,” said Ayush Dhital, VP Intertek Assuris, Business Assurance Americas, Chemicals, Pharma and Food USA. “As a leader in nutraceutical and natural product development and testing, our customers rely on us to deliver innovative and safe solutions to meet their needs.”

In addition to the new requirements for adulterant-free nutraceuticals, some retailers have updated specifications to also include changes to the Certificate of Analysis stipulations. Intertek’s ISO 17025 Champaign, Ill., lab provides a Certificate of Analysis showing no measurable presence of specific adulterants in the analyzed samples.

Intertek’s dietary supplements and natural product testing laboratory specializes in analytical testing to assess nutraceuticals or supplements, botanicals, and natural products for quality and regulatory compliance. Through our extensive expertise in analytical chemistry, botanical chemistry, analytical biochemistry, and microbiology analysis, we also offer analytical testing of functional foods, supplements, pharmaceutical products, and cosmetics. Learn more: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.intertek.com%2Ffood%2Fchampaign%2Fadulteration-panel-testing%2F

