Appaloosa LP Buys General Motors Co, Macy's Inc, EQT Corp, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: GM, JWN, DKS, GPS, FL,
- Added Positions: M, EQT, ET, KSS, MOS,
- Reduced Positions: TMUS, UBER, ALIT, GOOG, FB, ADS, PCG, DHI, PHM, XLE, FCX, CHK,
- Sold Out: HCA, BABA, TWTR, PSFE, QCOM, V, MA, ETWO, WMT, BODY, DGNS, OVV, LYLT,
For the details of David Tepper 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/david+tepper/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of David Tepper
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 135,000 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.16%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,100,000 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%
- Macy's Inc (M) - 10,096,160 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.23%
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 2,750,000 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 70,000 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio.
Appaloosa LP initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 2,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)
Appaloosa LP initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.6 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $21.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,369,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)
Appaloosa LP initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $110.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 178,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gap Inc (GPS)
Appaloosa LP initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $15.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 494,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Foot Locker Inc (FL)
Appaloosa LP initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $47.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 165,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Macy's Inc (M)
Appaloosa LP added to a holding in Macy's Inc by 44.23%. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $24.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 10,096,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: EQT Corp (EQT)
Appaloosa LP added to a holding in EQT Corp by 71.57%. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $20.95. The stock is now traded at around $22.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 4,889,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Appaloosa LP added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 12,391,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.Sold Out: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.
Here is the complete portfolio of David Tepper. Also check out:
1. David Tepper's Undervalued Stocks
2. David Tepper's Top Growth Companies, and
3. David Tepper's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that David Tepper keeps buying