Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Appaloosa LP Buys General Motors Co, Macy's Inc, EQT Corp, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Appaloosa LP (Current Portfolio) buys General Motors Co, Macy's Inc, EQT Corp, Nordstrom Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, sells T-Mobile US Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Uber Technologies Inc, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Appaloosa LP. As of 2021Q4, Appaloosa LP owns 44 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

David Tepper 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/david+tepper/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of David Tepper
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 135,000 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.16%
  2. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,100,000 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%
  3. Macy's Inc (M) - 10,096,160 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.23%
  4. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 2,750,000 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio.
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 70,000 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Appaloosa LP initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 2,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

Appaloosa LP initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.6 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $21.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,369,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Appaloosa LP initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $110.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 178,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Gap Inc (GPS)

Appaloosa LP initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $15.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 494,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Foot Locker Inc (FL)

Appaloosa LP initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $47.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 165,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Macy's Inc (M)

Appaloosa LP added to a holding in Macy's Inc by 44.23%. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $24.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 10,096,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: EQT Corp (EQT)

Appaloosa LP added to a holding in EQT Corp by 71.57%. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $20.95. The stock is now traded at around $22.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 4,889,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Appaloosa LP added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 12,391,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Sold Out: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)

Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of David Tepper. Also check out:

1. David Tepper's Undervalued Stocks
2. David Tepper's Top Growth Companies, and
3. David Tepper's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that David Tepper keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus