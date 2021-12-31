Appaloosa LP Buys General Motors Co, Macy's Inc, EQT Corp, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: GM, JWN, DKS, GPS, FL,

Investment company Appaloosa LP Current Portfolio ) buys General Motors Co, Macy's Inc, EQT Corp, Nordstrom Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, sells T-Mobile US Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Uber Technologies Inc, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Appaloosa LP. As of 2021Q4, Appaloosa LP owns 44 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 135,000 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.16% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,100,000 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72% Macy's Inc (M) - 10,096,160 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.23% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 2,750,000 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 70,000 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio.

Appaloosa LP initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 2,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Appaloosa LP initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.6 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $21.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,369,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Appaloosa LP initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $110.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 178,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Appaloosa LP initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $15.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 494,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Appaloosa LP initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $47.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 165,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Appaloosa LP added to a holding in Macy's Inc by 44.23%. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $24.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 10,096,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Appaloosa LP added to a holding in EQT Corp by 71.57%. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $20.95. The stock is now traded at around $22.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 4,889,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Appaloosa LP added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 12,391,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69.

Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.

Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.

Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.