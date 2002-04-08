DT Midstream Sets 2022 Annual Meeting Date

DETROIT, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today DT Midstream (: DTM) announced that its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be Friday, May 6. Shareholders of record at the close of business Wednesday, March 9, 2022, are eligible to vote at the meeting.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream (: DTM) is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage and gathering systems, compression, treatment and surface facilities. The Company transports clean, natural gas for utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada. The Detroit-based company offers a comprehensive, wellhead-to-market array of services, including natural gas transportation, storage and gathering. DT Midstream is transitioning towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including a target of achieving 30% of its carbon emissions reduction in the next decade. DT Midstream is among the first in the midstream sector to establish net zero goals.