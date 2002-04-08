Minim Joins Forces with D-VoiS to Introduce High-Performance Wi-Fi to Its Subscribers in India and Expand Broadband Access

New partnership is a part of Minim’s efforts to increase access to intelligent Wi-Fi

MANCHESTER, N.H., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Minim, Inc., ( MINM), the creator of intelligent Wi-Fi software and Motorola home networking products under an exclusive global brand license, today announces their partnership with India-based Internet Service Provider (ISP) D-VoiS as part of their ongoing activity as a participant in the TIP OpenWiFi initiative. As part of the collaboration, Minim will provide D-VoiS with TIP OpenWiFi-driven routers and mesh systems, as well as its mobile app for its 300,000 subscribers and planned service areas throughout the country.

Now with TIP OpenWiFi support on varied hardware, Minim will help enable the expansion of residential broadband to areas that were previously challenging for local ISPs to service. Leveraging the Minim platform, D-VoiS will be able to address barriers to service expansion, including high support costs due to on-site technician visits, low customer retention associated with poor connectivity and low-performance hardware. Minim has a proven track record of improving ISP operations and customer satisfaction and welcomes D-VoiS to its community of hundreds of service providers.

“We’re very excited for the opportunity to work with D-VoiS on this initiative, as secure and reliable connectivity is needed in homes everywhere,” said Minim CEO Gray Chynoweth. “Empowering broadband service providers to connect underserved homes perfectly reflects Minim’s vision to make home and office Wi-Fi safe and supportive for everyone.”

“As one of the leading internet service providers in India, our central focus is to bring connectivity to our customers where they are,” said Mr. Ramesh Sathyanarayana, Managing Director at D-VoiS Communications. “We’re so grateful to partner with Minim, a company that aligns with our mission to expand and enhance residential broadband for our network.”

Utilizing Minim-powered Wi-Fi systems by MikroTik and Motorola, D-VoiS subscribers will enjoy access to the Minim-powered mobile app for intuitive network insights and personalization.

Minim will begin providing their software services with D-VoiS customers in the coming months. For additional information on D-VoiS, please visit www.dvois.com. For more information about Minim, visit www.minim.com.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. ( MINM) was born in 1977 as a networking company and now delivers intelligent software to protect and improve the WiFi connections we depend on to work, learn, and live. Minim’s cloud platform powers intuitive apps and a variety of routers, helping customers take control of their connected experience and privacy. Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., Minim holds the exclusive global license to design and manufacture consumer networking products under the Motorola brand. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

About D-VoiS

With its potential to enrich lives in so many dynamic ways, the Internet has truly made our world flat. When it comes to the Internet of Things, Greater speed, easier accessibility and better reliability has become the need of the hour. At D-VoiS, we are proud of our pioneering role in India’s Internet story and excited about the future of the Internet too. Today, via our brand “I-On,” we have acquired a reputation for reliable and cutting-edge Internet solutions to suit various segments like Retail, Hospitality, Campus Wi-Fi, Corporate and Public Wi-Fi. Starting as a fledgling company in 2006, today D-VoiS is a category ‘A’ ISP and is one of the top 6 pure play Internet Service Providers in India, with over 3.5 Lakh customers and nearly around 25,000 Access Points in more than 60 cities across the country.

Media Contact:



Scott Harvin at (843) 693-0298 or [email protected]



Investor Relations Contact:



James Carbonara, Hayden IR at (646) 755-7412 or [email protected]



About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships



For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high quality products that enrich consumer’s lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to Minim’s plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: risks associated with Minim’s potential inability to realize intended benefits of the acquisition by merger of Zoom Connectivity, Inc.; the potential increase in tariffs on the company's imports; the potential supply interruptions from manufacturing the company’s products in Vietnam; risks relating to global semiconductor shortages; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minim’s products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minim’s production and shipping; Minim’s reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers’ plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minim’s dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns; the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; risks from a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks set forth in Minim’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minim’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.

Attachment